Citadel ranked Top Public College in the South for 10th consecutive year

For the 10th consecutive year, The Citadel maintains the distinction of being ranked the No. 1 Top Public School in the South offering up to a master’s degree by U.S. News & World Report. The Citadel is ranked No. 2 overall in the South when private and public institutions are combined.
“Ten straight years of earning the No. 1 Top Public College in the South position is a singularly distinctive achievement that should be celebrated,” said Gen. Glenn M. Walters, USMC (Ret.), president of The Citadel. “This ranking is calculated by U.S. News & World Report based on data the college provides annually to the U.S. Department of Education, as well as other data such as alumni giving. This accomplishment is the result of a concentrated effort by countless members of The Citadel family who are dedicated to the mission of developing principled leaders. I applaud our entire campus.”
Additionally, The Citadel earned the ranking of No. 1 Best College for Veterans in the South for the third consecutive year, and the School of Engineering is ranked as the No. 17 program in the nation offering up to master’s degrees. The Citadel School of Engineering has earned a place in the top 25 programs in America from U.S. News since 2012.
The U.S. News & World Report 2021 Best Colleges rankings were released Sept. 14 by the news outlet that was one of the first American publishers to produce a college rankings list based on a complex formula of publicly reported data.
“This is a rewarding, but not surprising, ranking for those of us who attend and for the many who came before us in the Long Grey Line. Much like alumni frequently confess, I believe attending The Citadel is truly the best choice a student can make,” said Cadet Col. Nicholas Piacentini. “Everyone enters the South Carolina Corps of Cadets as a common person; those same people graduate with an uncommon desire and ability to succeed by applying principled leadership in all professional pursuits.”
How The Citadel ranks
The Citadel’s most prominent rankings in the newest 2021 Best Colleges rankings include:
- #1 Public University in the South; #2 overall
- #1 for Veterans, Regional Universities South
- #11 Best Value in the South
- #17 Nationally for Undergraduate Engineering
- #6 Best Undergraduate Teaching, Regional Universities South
- #12 Most innovative schools, Regional Universities South
“We want prospective students to know why The Citadel experience is superior. We encourage high school students and their parents to contact us to discuss what the college offers for their areas of interest in a specially tailored, one-on-one conference, “said Sally Selden, Ph.D., SPHR, provost and dean of The Citadel. “For those considering non-cadet programs offered through The Citadel Graduate College, you can feel confident that you will receive the same top-notch instruction for your investment.”
High school students aspiring to attend The Citadel beginning in the fall of 2021 can choose whether to include ACT or SAT scores in their applications. Due to the cancellations of the spring and summer standardized test dates, and the uncertainties of the scheduled early fall test dates, The Citadel is implementing a test-optional policy for high school students applying for the fall 2021 term.
