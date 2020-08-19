Charleston School of Law welcomes highly credentialed class

The Charleston School of Law welcomed the class of 2023 to campus on Aug. 10.
Made up of 189 students, this class comes to Charleston from all over the United States, representing 116 different colleges and a variety of professions, from pilot to police officer to teacher to healthcare worker to sports writer. Women make up a majority of the class and 68% are from outside South Carolina. Their ages range from 21 to 53.
Jacqueline Bell, associate Dean of Admission, says, “We have a diverse class of people who come from varied backgrounds, from multiple states across the county, and with very different life and work experiences. Some have served in the military. We have others who were born in Ukraine and Iran. It’s an exciting new class that we have great expectations for.”
The class is also highly credentialed with a median LSAT of 151 and a median GPA of 3.19, a significant increase from last year’s class and in line with the Law School’s strategic plan of recruiting and retaining academically talented students. This year’s class has the strongest entering credentials since the cohort that entered in 2012.
"I am delighted to welcome the newest members of the Charleston Law School community,” said Dean Larry Cunningham. “I am already impressed by their work ethic, enthusiasm, and interest in serving others, which is at the core of our school’s mission.”
New students at Charleston School of Law began their careers with a week-long introduction to the fundamentals of legal reasoning, writing, and law study. Full-time students go on to take coursework in Civil Procedure, Contracts, Property, Torts, and Legal Research, Analysis, and Writing. This year, the Law School introduced a new course of instruction called Foundations for Professional Success, which teaches students the skills they will need to succeed academically as well as in their future job searches. Foundations is co-taught by members of the Career Services and Academic and Bar Success departments.
Quick facts about Charleston School of Law
- Professors ranked among the top of The Princeton Review’s list of Best Professors in the nation (2016-2018)
- Charleston School of Law ranked #4 among all law schools on The Princeton Review’s list of Best Quality of Life (2017-2018)
- Students have won the National Tax Moot Court Championship for seven consecutive years (2012-2018)
- An emphasis on public service — students are required to perform 50 hours of pro bono service
- Student are provided opportunities for real-world experience — access to over 100 externship sites
For more information visit charlestonlaw.edu.