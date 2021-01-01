Charleston School of Law ranked top 10 law school with the greatest resources for women by The Princeton Review

The Princeton Review recently ranked Charleston School of Law a top 10 law school in the nation with the greatest resources for women.
The number 8 ranking was based on student answers to a survey on whether all students are afforded equal treatment by students and faculty regardless of their gender. It also took into account the school’s demographics. Charleston School of Law is 57 percent female and 44 percent male.
“Not too long ago, men greatly outnumbered women in juris doctor programs,” said President Ed Bell. “At our school, we are proud that women make up a majority of our student body. It shows our commitment to providing equal opportunities and inclusive support for women and will go a long way to equaling out the historical gender gap in the law profession.”
“I am delighted that Princeton Review has recognized what everyone at Charleston School of Law already knows: that we have a supportive environment for all students, faculty, and staff,” said Dean Larry Cunningham.
In addition to ranking highly for women’s resources, Charleston School of Law once again garnered high ratings for having professors that are interesting and accessible. The “interesting” rating is based on how students rate the quality of teaching, while accessibility accounts for professors’ willingness to support and help students as they pursue their legal education.
The Princeton Review surveyed 14,000 students attending 164 law schools and ranked top 10 law schools in 14 categories.
“Every one of the 164 law schools we chose for our 2021 Best Law Schools project offers outstanding academics,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief. “We report law school ranking lists in 14 categories — instead of a mega-list, solely based on academics — for one reason: to help applicants identify the law school best for them. Our lists name schools that are stand-outs on matters law school applicants have told us are important to them — from career prospects to campus culture distinctions.”