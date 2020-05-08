Charleston Gaillard Center’s Education and Community Program announces 2019-2020 impact numbers

The Charleston Gaillard Center’s Education and Community Program has finished its fifth year proudly serving the tri-county area with performances, curriculum-based workshops, and classes. A 501c3 nonprofit organization, the Gaillard Center is committed to enriching lives through unforgettable experiences, including offering barrier-free arts education throughout the Lowcountry. We are ecstatic to announce our final impact numbers from the 2019-2020 season, and we hope you find joy knowing how your support impacted your community this year.
In the 2019-2020 season, the Charleston Gaillard Center:
- Presented 11 live educational performances in the Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall
- Hosted 21,824 students at these live performances
- Provided barrier-free access to 74% of these students
- Funded 188 buses to transport Title I students
- Taught 277 in-school workshops for 5,540 students
- Led professional development opportunities for 72 teachers
The Charleston Gaillard Center’s Director of Education, Sterling deVries, stated, “I am overwhelmed by the educational community's drive to bring students to the arts. Our teachers work tirelessly to ensure the most well-rounded education for all students and the Gaillard Center is truly proud to work in partnership with teachers and parents to ensure high-quality, standards-based performing arts for all ages.”
Our robust Artist-in-Residence program also continued to grow this year. Serving in his new role as our Artist-in-Residence Emeritus, Charlton Singleton of Ranky Tanky, performed Jazz Through the Ages at the Gaillard Center to a house packed full of students. The performance was also live streamed and is currently available for free at gaillardcenter.org, along with video interviews with Singleton. In 2019, Charleston’s Poet Laureate, Marcus Amaker, joined our education team as our Artist-in-Residence. Amaker not only produced and performed Poetic Hip-Hop: From the Page to the Stage at the Gaillard Center, which is also available for free at gaillardcenter.org, he also taught workshops in 33 schools and reached 2,160 students. We also welcomed an Early Childhood Artist-in-Residence, Dance.Laugh.Learn; they taught 38 workshops in 6 schools, reaching 1,119 students.
The Gaillard Center’s partnerships also included working with Storytree Theatre on Gaillard On Tour. In 2019-2020, the program brought highlights of William Shakespeare directly to middle and high school students, with 14 performances and 42 workshops. The Gaillard Center also worked with local nonprofit Just Be You to launch its inaugural motivational speaker series. In partnership with the Gaillard Center, Just Be You brought 1,553 students to hear Darius Rucker, Corey Miller and Angel Roberts speak.
While we might have wrapped up the 2019-2020 Season, the Charleston Gaillard Center team continues to provide free educational resources for at-home learning during this time. Multiple performance videos and prepared lesson plans are available for free online at gaillardcenter.org. Sterling deVries, M.Ed., and our Education Coordinator,
Stephanie Creger, MAT, curated each lesson plan purposefully and carefully to correlate with South Carolina Department of Education Standards, highlighting arts-enhanced curriculum. We have activities for a variety of grade levels.