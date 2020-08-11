Charleston County School District’s Nutrition Services providing meals through rest of summer

Charleston County School District’s (CCSD) Office of Nutrition Services will continue to offer meals at eight locations for the rest of the summer break.
These eight sites will offer meals, available for pick up, starting Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 through Sept. 4, 2020 every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Two breakfast meals and two lunch meals will be provided on Mondays and Wednesdays, while three breakfasts and three lunches will be available on Fridays (enough to last through the weekend).
The following schools will offer this service:
- C.E. Williams Middle School – South (formerly West Ashley Middle School)
- Chicora Elementary School
- Harbor View Elementary School
- Haut Gap Middle School
- Laing Middle School
- R.B Stall High School
- Sanders-Clyde Elementary School
- W.B. Goodwin Elementary School
“We are grateful that we have been able to serve our community meals for the past five months during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kerrie Hollifield, Registered Dietitian for CCSD Nutrition Services. “As summer is coming to an end, we will continue serving our community by providing meals at eight select locations. This will fill a need within our community while allowing us to train and prepare our staff for the upcoming school year opening.”
For more information, contact CCSD’s Office of Nutrition Services at (843) 566-8180 or visit their website at ccsdschoolmeals.com.