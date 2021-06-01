Chamber awards Joe Brinson scholarship to OCA student

Paige Rose Klimas was presented with a $4,000 Joe Brinson scholarship by the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce during their monthly meeting May 20. The annual scholarship honors the memory of Mount Pleasant resident, Joe Brinson who played an important role in education for more than three decades.
Klimas will be attending the Darla Moore School of Business with a concentration in finance. She completed 35 college credits before graduating from Oceanside Collegiate Academy. In addition to her academic excellence she was involved in Student Council, served as the captain of OCA’s volleyball team and worked at Shipyard Park. Additionally, she was actively involved in fundraisers both in and out of school.
John Carroll, president of Unlimited Performance, introduced the scholarship winner to the chamber members. “It was 20 years ago, this month that we welcomed our first recipients,” he said. At that time the chamber was known as the Mount Pleasant Business and Professional Association. “Dot Brinson was very much an important cog in that history,” he said, noting that the past president “gave us a Renaissance.”
Carroll said when Dot’s husband Joe passed away in 2000, they decided it was important to honor his work and impact in education. “So we are delighted and privileged to let you know that our 20th anniversary scholarship recipient of the Joe Brinson Memorial Scholarship award is Paige Klimas of Oceanside collegiate Academy,” he said to enthusiastic applause.
Town Council member and principal of Oceanside Collegiate Academy, Brenda Corley, thanked the members of the Chamber. “I can honestly say that the scholarship committee made the absolute best decision they could have,” Corley said. Reading a quote from one of Klimas’ fellow students on her volleyball team.
It said “Paige is known for being a fierce and loyal friend. … she supports her friends and her volleyball teammates. She takes so many dives in volleyball and will take really hard hits for the team. And that just describes the type of person she is.”