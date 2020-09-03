CCSD's free and reduced school meal applications now available online

As a school district, it is the obligation of Charleston County School District to address child hunger and food insecurity. Even in the best of economic times, far too many families struggle to put food on the table. This is especially concerning for families, where children need nutritious food to both learn and grow up healthy and strong. Today’s environment is unlike anything our nation has ever experienced. We are on the brink of an economic and food security disaster that will impact every citizen, but disproportionately affect our most vulnerable population — our children.
To help ensure more eligible Charleston County School District children are approved and receive free and reduced school meals the Department of Nutrition Services has created an online link for parents to apply.
You can apply online by clicking here. This online application is quick, easy, and confidential.
For more information, please email the Charleston County School District Nutrition Services Department at Nutrition_Services@charleston.k12.sc.us or call 843-746-1375.