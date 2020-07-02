CCSD to provide Full-Time Virtual Academy option for students

Charleston County School District (CCSD) will offer a Full-time Virtual Academy during the 2020-21 school year. The option provides a quality curriculum and instruction with a more flexible environment than the traditional school setting. As a full-time online public Kindergarten-12th grade program, the CCSD Full-time Virtual Academy offers comprehensive, tuition-free learning for all students enrolled in a Charleston County School District school.
To express interest in enrolling your child, complete the CCSD Full-Time Virtual Academy Interest form, accessible at ccsdschools.com on the home page. Interested parents are encouraged to complete the interest form by July 26, initial deadline, so CCSD staff can provide additional information and finalize enrollment,
The program is designed as an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar school setting and offers a viable option to serve the K-12 educational needs of a student. It is important to note that the CCSD Full-Time Virtual Academy operates independently from other CCSD schools related to their virtual attendance or their virtual class schedule. Students will follow the CCSD enrollment calendar of 180 days of instruction. Students who enroll as a CCSD Full-Time Virtual Academy student will begin school on the first day of the CCSD district school calendar, even if all other CCSD schools are open for face-to-face instruction, or if CCSD schools are temporarily operating on a hybrid or blended schedule, or a fully online model.
In this launch year of CCSD Full-Time Virtual Academy, students who are currently registered to attend a CCSD magnet school and opt to enroll as in the Full-Time Virtual Academy for the school-year 2020-21, will have the option to return to the magnet school in the 2021-22 school year.
Students enroll in a standard public school course load of four to six courses per semester or year-long (according to grade level) and participate in all required district and state-mandated testing. All virtual course curriculum is aligned to South Carolina College and Career State Standards for elementary grade levels and to specific courses at the middle and high school levels. Elementary students will complete the core curriculum (Math, ELA, Science, Social Studies) in a hybrid model that includes scheduled virtual class time, flexible assignment completion work-time, and exposure to a variety of grade appropriate related-arts content using various delivery formats. Courses are available 24/7 online, so students can continue work, at any time and any place to complete their assignments.
“At the elementary level our certified teachers provide instruction through a combination of scheduled class-time (synchronous- live online interactive sessions) and one-on-one connections with each student through virtual conferences, by phone or email, and independent online work assignments (asynchronous) appropriate for the grade,” explained Robin Jones, Executive Director of Instructional Programs. “During class-time, your child will be able to meet with classmates, participate in activities, and build relationships with their teachers and peers. The elementary core courses are developed using core content from a global provider with a history of developing high-quality online learning curriculum.”
Jones added that students experience real-life applications and activities, enabling them to develop independence as they progress through each lesson. At the middle and high school level, course delivery is primarily in an online format with scheduled personalized conferencing with course-specific certified teachers, small group conferencing with a teacher/online facilitator, and independent work time.
Students in high school work with their home school counselor and a CCSD Virtual Program Facilitator to register for a full schedule of courses aligned with their past academic performance level and to ensure completion of all required courses for on-time graduation. Courses may be selected from SC Virtual offerings (CP/Honors), Edgenuity (CP and AP level), and Dual Credit courses. Students who meet district graduation requirements are able to receive a diploma from their enrolled neighborhood school. Students are eligible to participate in extracurricular activities (clubs and sports as allowed by NCAA) at their enrolled neighborhood school.
Enrollment for CCSD Full-Time Virtual Academy opens in late July for the upcoming school year. Information about the enrollment process will be available on the CCSD website.
For more information contact the Office of Strategy and Communications at (843) 937-6303.