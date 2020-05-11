CCSD to hold virtual and in-person graduation ceremonies for Class of 2020

Charleston County School District (CCSD) and high school principals are planning a two-step process to recognize 2020 graduates amid the health concerns related to COVID-19.
The first will be on Monday, June 8 when each CCSD high school has scheduled a virtual pre-recorded graduation celebration via the internet. Each high school will have a virtual ceremony featuring each individual student's photographs, commencement speeches and remarks and other recognitions unique to the school. The virtual ceremonies will be available on Facebook and YouTube beginning on June 8 at 7 p.m., accessible from each high school’s website.
The second celebration will come sometime after June 8 as plans are being made to hold a live diploma-awarding ceremony for each high school as soon as it is safe to hold large group gatherings. That event will provide students the opportunity to walk across the stage and receive their diploma. Dates and details are not finalized, but they will likely use outdoor venues observing the social distancing guidelines in place on that date with expectations to safely include a limited number of guests for each graduate.
“We want to assure our seniors and their parents that appropriately recognizing our graduates is a top priority, as is the health and safety of all those who will be impacted by our decisions regarding graduation ceremonies,” said CCSD Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait. “We are working tirelessly on ways to hold graduation events that will be special, memorable and safe.”
Following the June 8 virtual graduations, decisions will be finalized about holding live outdoor ceremonies for each school. As soon as those are final, high schools will contact graduates and parents with specifics.