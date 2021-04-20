CCSD taking site applications for 2021 free summer meals program

Charleston County School District’s Nutrition Services Department will provide free breakfast and lunch meals to approved sites in lower income areas of Charleston County through its Seamless Summer Feeding Program (SSFP).
The program will operate Monday through Friday from Monday, June 21 through Friday, August 6.
Breakfast and home-made hot lunch meals are prepared at 10 meal preparation sites (CCSD school kitchens/cafeterias). Representatives from approved summer sites, such as schools, camps, community and recreation centers, and churches, will pick up their meals on a daily basis from one of these 10 locations.
Any child or teenager 18 or younger that goes to one these sites during the summer can eat free breakfast and/or lunch. There is no approval process for individual children because the site itself already qualifies to receive the free summer meals.
Meals are available for pick-up throughout Charleston County, .CCSD’s SSFP website provides useful information, including a site eligibility map, dates of operation, site application, menu, training dates, the 10 meal pick-up sites (schools), and FAQs.
The deadline for submitting your application is Friday, May 14, 2021.
For more information, contact the Division of Strategy and Communications at (843) 937-6303 or Jeremy Tunstill in the Nutrition Services Department at (843) 297-2240 or jeremy_tunstill@charleston.k12.sc.us .