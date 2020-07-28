CCSD School Board approves Safe Restart Plan

On July 27, Charleston County School District’s (CCSD) Board approved the districts’ Safe Restart Plan with in-person school beginning Sept. 8. But, CCSD is allowing for parents to choose between in-person or online learning for their children.
The plan approved 6-3 by the school board Monday night states that CCSD will offer two options:
- In-person school will begin Sept. 8 with actual in-person instruction (subject to sustained downward reduction in COVID-19 rates) or temporary stay-at-home remote instruction if students prefer to start the school year in remote mode.
- The K-12 Virtual Academy, which entails a nine-week commitment for K-8 students and a semester commitment for high school students.
The plan states both temporary and virtual remote instruction will include intermittent in-person check-ins with students by teachers. In-person student presence at school may occur for parents and teachers who are comfortable with this option, (not expected to exceed 20-25% of normal school capacity) as determined by each school’s current medical metrics and logistical considerations.
Charleston County must see a downward trend in COVID-19 rates over a 14-day period before the board will consider changing the operating mode. Data will be reviewed every two weeks by staff; monthly by the board. The Board will review the trend again on Aug. 10.
Prior to the vote the board met with task force, teachers, principals and the Legislative Delegation.
The next steps timeline as issued by CCSD is as follows:
- July 28‐Aug. 4 ‐ Determine parents’ enrollment choice and teacher preferences.
- Aug. 4‐10 ‐ Analyze enrollment results: Attempt to match parent requests, teacher preferences.
- Aug. 11‐17 ‐ Teacher Professional Development and Work Days
- Aug. 19 ‐ Deadline for notifying parents of any changes that may need to be made based on conditions at the time.
- Aug. 18‐28 ‐
- Complete student‐teacher groupings for temporary remote, Virtual Academy, and any in‐ person instruction we are cleared to offer;
- Assist families with digital devices and virtual programs; determine support needed;
- Determine date for in‐person meetings with high school students;
- Arrange to meet each student in‐person before beginning virtual classes. Include a parent.
- Aug. 31‐Sept 4. ‐ Invite 4K‐8 students and a parent into school in small groups to meet their teacher, assess needs, review how to use devices, etc.
- Sept. 8 ‐ First day of school (Horry, Georgetown, Dorchester, 2 & 4, Colleton, Beaufort, [Berkeley] Counties all proposing to start school September 8).
