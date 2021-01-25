CCSD’s school choice application window launches January 26

Charleston County School District will open its school choice application process for the 2021-2022 school year on January 26 at noon. The window will close on Feb. 26, at 6 p.m.
Each school-aged child in Charleston County is assigned to a neighborhood school based on grade level and home address. In addition to neighborhood schools, CCSD offers specialized programs, magnets, and charter schools to which students can apply.
During these unprecedented times, CCSD has made appropriate adjustments in all of its school experiences. Accordingly, the school choice process will also include adjustments to ensure the safety of all our families and colleagues. A School Choice Virtual Fair will be held so that families can learn more about what school choice means. Please check the website for ongoing updates and video tours of all choice programs included in the application process.
The following schedule includes the dates, deadlines, and events associated with this year’s application process:
January 26 – Application opens
January 30 – Virtual Choice Fair
February 4 — 18 – Application assistance events
February 26 – Application closes
April 2 – Acceptance notification to families
April 22 – Deadline to accept placement offer
Virtual Fair
The School Choice Virtual Fair is Saturday, January 30, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., online via Zoom with each CCSD magnet/charter school or program. Each school will host three virtual sessions during this time frame. Pre-registration is required, and information to register for your selected schools can be found on the School Choice website.
Each school or program will have representatives to provide information about the school’s unique programming and to answer parent questions.
The School Choice Office will also offer three sessions to answer general questions about school choice and the application process. Translation services will be provided in the general school choice sessions and during individual application assistance events.
For more information, please visit CCSD’s expanded School Choice website (with resources available in English and in Spanish) at www.ccsdschools.com/schoolchoice where video tours, frequently asked questions, and the online application have been made available for parents to engage in the process using digital resources.
Parents requiring additional information can call the School Choice office at 843-937-6582. Paper applications will be made available upon request.