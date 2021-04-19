CCSD releases summer program schedules and adjustments

Charleston County School District (CCSD) has announced the following information on summer programs for students:
K-8 Summer Enrichment Camp CCSD will be running a K-8 Summer Enrichment Camp to provide in-person, targeted instruction in English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics through an engaging summer model for students who have experienced widening academic gaps this year. Students who would benefit from these programs will be receiving an invitation from their school. Parents with questions about student eligibility should contact their child’s school.
- Transportation and meals will be provided.
- The programs will run out of these school sites: St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle, Jennie Moore Elementary, Pinehurst Elementary, North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary, Sanders-Clyde Elementary, Stono Park Elementary, E.B. Ellington Elementary, Laing Middle, Northwoods Middle, Jerry Zucker Middle, Haut Gap Middle, and Camp Road Middle.
- Programs will operate Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting June 28 and ending July 27. Elementary school families may have the option for extended childcare through the Kaleidoscope program.
Early Learning and ELL
- A summer enrichment program for rising 4K, kindergarten, and first grade students from Mary Ford Early Learning and Family Center will be held weekdays from June 22 through July 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mary Ford campus. Applications will be sent home to families. Please contact the school for enrollment information.
The Transition to Kindergarten Summer Program for English Language
Learners (ELL) will run weekdays from June 22 through July 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at W.B. Goodwin Elementary for rising kindergarten students from Goodwin and Midland Park Primary. Applications will be sent home to parents by their teacher.
Kaleidoscope summer camps
- CCSD’s Kaleidoscope team will run several reduced and full-rate fee-based summer camps at the following sites: Jennie Moore Elementary, Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary, Carolina Park Elementary, Mount Pleasant Academy, Charles Pinckney Elementary, James B. Edwards Elementary, Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary, James Island Elementary, A.C. Corcoran Elementary, St. Andrew’s School of Math and Science, Charleston Progressive Academy, Angel Oak Elementary, Mary Ford Early Learning and Family Center, W.B. Goodwin Elementary, Sanders-Clyde Elementary, North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary, Pinehurst Elementary, Stono Park Elementary, E.B. Ellington Elementary, and St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle. Please contact your school’s Kaleidoscope Site Coordinator for details.
SMAART and SAIL programs canceled
- CCSD will not hold regular summer SMAART programs due to safe COVID-19 capacity constraints, limiting students to outside practices and performances in the heat of the summer. The SAIL summer program is canceled as well.
For more information, contact the Division of Strategy and Communications at (843) 937-6303.