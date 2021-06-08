CCSD receives $150,000 grant for online enrichment

Charleston County School District’s Office of Expanded Learning (Kaleidoscope) has received a $150,000 grant from Outschool.org to provide free online enrichment classes for hundreds of students in the district.
Outschool’s interactive online classes provide schools and youth programs with easy and flexible enrichment that kids are passionate about and likely couldn’t otherwise access. There are thousands of courses to choose from, including STEM (e.g., Python coding, Introduction to Architecture), arts (e.g., singing lessons with music from Hamilton, drawing anime characters), sports (e.g., karate, ballet), academics (e.g., African American history; multiplication facts; paragraph writing; rocks, fossils, crystals).
“Having a partner that can help provide engaging, live online learning that is customized for our students is very exciting,” said CCSD’s Director of Expanded Learning (Kaleidoscope) Jason Sakran. “We know all of our students deserve a well-rounded education and having this option is a true benefit. This educational platform has been amazing as it inspires the children in our program to follow their passions.”
The Office of Expanded Learning is currently piloting this program in five after school programs at Title I schools and will expand next school year.
“The partnership between Outschool.org and Kaleidoscope provides our students a choice and a voice,” said Mari Alice Jones, site coordinator at Ladson Elementary School. “The students are engaged and always excited for the next class.”
Sakran pointed out the grant allows for more access and equity as well. The high quality online classes help CCSD close the opportunity gap between communities.
Outschool.org is the non-profit arm of Outschool.com, an innovative education platform that offers a variety of engaging, small-group classes online. Unlike traditional classes, Outschool.org gives kids the opportunity to explore their interests in-depth with live interactive classes taught by experienced teachers. Outschool.org offers classes free of charge to families with an economic need, as well as offering grants to help close the education gap due to wealth inequality.
“We are delighted to support Charleston County School District’s efforts to provide more high-quality learning opportunities to its students, particularly those from marginalized or low-income backgrounds,” commented Justin Dent, Executive Director at Outschool.org. “We are proud to have more than 10,000 teachers and over 100,000 classes that students can choose from to deepen their love of learning.