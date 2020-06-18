CCSD online registration open for the 2020-2021 school year

Charleston County School District (CCSD) opened online registration on June 17 through their Online Applications and Registration Portal.
CCSD Registration is for Charleston County parents that have students who are new to the district; qualified to enroll in Pre-K (CD/Child Development); enrolling in kindergarten for the first time; moving from one school to another; or approved for a Student Transfer. Some exclusions apply.
Visit ccsdschools.com/registration for more information and to access the Online Applications and Registration Portal.
Parents should contact the school they are registering for if they have questions or need assistance.