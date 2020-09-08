CCSD District’s Office of Facilities Management completes summer projects

The summer of 2020 was complicated and unique thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the coronavirus did not stop Charleston County School District (CCSD) Office of Facilities Management from completing more than 30 critical building upgrades and renovation projects throughout the county.
“This has been a challenging past few months,” confirmed Ron Kramps, Associate of Facilities Management. “Thankfully our team and the companies we worked with tackled each project thoroughly and with a commitment to excellence.”
Projects were prioritized by request, need, available funding, and direction from the CCSD Board of Trustees.
In 2014, the district performed a condition assessment of all CCSD facilities. The results were analyzed, and the facilities team works continuously to prioritize, plan, and execute projects to improve facility conditions.
“Proper maintainance of our facilities leads to lower costs” said Kramps. “I am thankful our Board of Trustees is committed to funding these projects which, over time, saves tax payer dollars.”
Summer projects completed for FY2021 include:
•$1.6 million in renovations to convert Mary Ford Elementary School into the Mary Ford Early Learning & Family Center
•$800,000 in HVAC at Mary Ford ELFC
•$5.9 million in safety improvements in response to the COVID-19 virus
•$506,923 in master planning and execution of mobile classrooms at Angel Oak Elementary School
•$178,678 in condition assessments of stadiums at various high schools
•$288,379 in storm water drainage solutions at Military Magnet Academy
•$578,984 in renovations to convert West Ashley Middle School campus to the new C.E. Williams Middle School North Campus
•$85,128 in upgrades to the sewer system at C.E. Williams Middle
• $184,813 for water heaters at A.C. Corcoran ES, Charleston County School of the Arts, Edith L. Frierson ES, Moultrie MS, and W.B. Goodwin ES
• $19,691 in gym flooring at St. John’s High School
• $197,929 in HVAC controls on mobile classroom trailers located at various schools within CCSD
• $300,366 in water service upgrade at Deer Park Middle School
• $641,048 in doors and hardware at East Copper Montessori Charter School
• $3 million in HVAC and painting at Baptist Hill Middle High School
• $6 million in HVAC, roof, door, and hardware and fire protection at Belle Hall Elementary School
• $2.2 million in HVAC at Burke High School
• $393,748 in painting at W.B. Goodwin Elementary School
• $208,672 in roof replacement at Hunley Park Elementary School
• $1.5 million in HVAC and flooring at James Island Elementary School
• $19,850.75 for ADA ramp at Military Magnet Academy
• $496,039 in HVAC at Mt. Zion Elementary School
• $187,548 for hot water system replacement at North Charleston Elementary School
• $2.24 million in HVAC at North Charleston High School
• $6.7 million in HVAC and roof at St. John’s High School
• $436,165 in painting at Stiles Point Elementary School
• $786,650 in roof replacement at Wando High School
• $38,949 for addition of restroom at West Ashley Head Start
• $123,240 in doors and hardware at Ashley River Creative Arts ES and Mamie P. Whitesides ES
• $971,120 in flooring at Laurel Hill PS, Morningside MS, North Charleston ES, and Pepperhill ES
• $326,098 in turf at Charles Pinckney ES, Ladson ES, and A.C. Corcoran ES
• $1,157,949 in new, upgraded and relocated playgrounds at Drayton Hall ES, Hunley Park ES, Julian Mitchell ES, Mary Ford ELFC, Midland Park PS, Oakland ES, and West Ashley Head Start
• $174,818 in Web Climber equipment at various schools
For more information, contact the Office of Strategy and Communication at (843) 937-6303.