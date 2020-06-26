CCSD delays face-to-face student summer programs

The Charleston County School District (CCSD) announced today that due to the recent rise in COVID 19 cases in the Charleston area, all in-person student summer academic/enrichment programs will be delayed until July 20.
Summer programs include the Department of Exceptional Children Extended School Year (ESY), Summer Kaleidoscope, and Summer Mester (K-8 and Alternative Programs).
- Department of Exceptional Children Extended School Year (ESY) - All Extended School Year services for students with disabilities will continue to be delivered through a virtual format during this time. Any consideration of face-to-face services will be revisited on an individual basis following the postponement period.
- Summer Kaleidoscope - Expanded Learning (Kaleidoscope) has decided to cancel summer camps for the weeks of July 6 and July 13 due to the increase in COVID cases in the region. Expanded Learning will make a decision about the weeks of July 20 and July 27 in the next week. At this time, no decisions have been made about potential summer camp opportunities in August.
- Summer Mester (Alternative Programs) - During the dates of July 6-17, the Alternative Programs Summer Mester will operate virtually. Sixth 12th-grade students will use a combination of the Edgenuity digital platform and Google Classroom Direct Instruction. Lessons will focus on the students' area of need and Social-Emotional Learning. Teachers will work through the virtual platform with each student during the 9:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. time period each day Monday through Friday.
- Summer Mester Face to Face (K-8) - During the postponement period, students currently enrolled in the face to face programs held at SandersClyde Elementary School, Chicora Elementary School, and SimmonsPinckney Middle School will have the opportunity to participate in the virtual.
Summer Mester program from July 6-17, Monday through Friday. Each certified staff member will be invited to work in the virtual program to provide instruction to the students who have been slated to be in your class at your face to face Summer Mester site. Additional details regarding the virtual teaching position and the virtual Summer Mester program will be provided to you as soon as possible.
CCSD will continue to monitor the COVID 19 situation in the Charleston area and will continue to make decisions that put the safety of students and staff first.
For more information contact the Office of Strategy and Communications at (843) 937-6303.