CCSD cuts energy consumption by 17% through partnership with Cenergistic

Four years after implementing an energy conservation program with Cenergistic, a nationwide energy sustainability company, across its campuses, Charleston County School District (CCSD) has cut energy use by 17%.
“Through a comprehensive approach to energy conservation, we’ve been able to scale our consumption to rates lower than at the start at the program, despite enrollment growth,” said Jeff Borowy, CCSD’s chief operating officer. “This program has delivered the success we were looking for.”
To find savings, CCSD personnel work closely with Cenergistic engineers, experts, and Energy Specialists to audit and optimize energy-using systems across the district to achieve peak efficiency. The Energy Specialists track energy consumption at all campuses through state-of-the-art smart technology to identify and correct areas that need immediate attention. Even in light of COVID-19, the Energy Specialists continue their work, albeit with a larger focus on remote optimization.
“We’ve worked with many districts in the Council of Great City Schools, but Charleston has been one of our most effective energy programs,” said Dr. Randy Hoff, P.E., Cenergistic vice chairman. “As an added benefit, their savings today can be invested in preparations for the return of students to the classroom in the fall.”
This hand-in-hand partnership has produced notable success. Since implementation in 2016, CCSD has created more than $7 million in savings, seen 61 different facilities gain ENERGY STAR® certification, and created a culture of sustainability among students and staff. The energy saved from the program equates to avoiding the carbon emissions produced by the average car driving approximately 100 million miles.
The partnership helped lead to recognition from the state as well. CCSD received the 20% by 2020 Award from the South Carolina Office of Regulatory State – Energy Office last year. This honor goes to businesses and agencies that reduce their “energy intensity” by 20% since 2000.
“Cenergistic has been crucial to our efforts to both lower our utility expenses and lead the way in energy conservation,” Borowy said. “We believe there are even further savings to recognize.”
For more information, contact the Office of Strategy and Communications at (843) 937-6303.