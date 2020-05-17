CCSD CTE staff member earns regional honor

Charleston County School District is proud to announce Antoinette Green is the Career Specialist of the Year for the Trident Region for 2020. The South Carolina Department of Education Office of Career and Technical Education informed Green and CCSD staff about the honor last week.
The Career Specialist of the Year Award recognizes an outstanding career specialist who exemplifies outstanding achievement in building and delivering a high-quality career development program serving career and technical education (CTE) students, faculty, and parents. Only one career specialist is nominated per school.
Green is now in the running for the overall state SC CTE Career Specialist of the Year. That award is scheduled to be announced in late July.
Green is one of 10 career specialists that serve the District’s K-12 schools. In order to ensure students' College, Career & Citizenship Readiness, career specialists do the following:
- Assist with the Individual Graduation Plan (IGP) process, especially in advance of a student’s initial IGP meeting in 8th grade - Provide educators, parents, and students with information on local career pathways in high demand, CCSD CTE Programs of Study, and aligned postsecondary opportunities available - Supporting students’ IGP aligned career exploration opportunities through both school based Extended Learning Opportunities (guest speakers, school based career day/expo, summer job fair) and external Work-based Learning experiences (job shadowing, structured field study, internships, apprenticeships).
Green directly supports the following CCSD schools: A.C. Corcoran Elementary School, Academic Magnet High School, Charleston County School of the Arts, Deer Park Middle School, Hunley Park Elementary School, Jerry Zucker Middle School, Ladson Elementary School, Lambs Elementary School, Midland Park Primary School, Military Magnet Academy, Pepperhill Elementary School, R.B. Stall High School, and W.B. Goodwin Elementary School.
"We could not be more proud of Ms. Green's well-deserved recognition as the Career Specialist of the Year for the Trident Region,” said CCSD’s CTE Executive Director Rich Gordon. “She is a tireless worker who ensures that all who she serves are receiving the support that they need. She also empowers students to be ‘Future Ready’ so they can maximize their post-secondary success. We are truly fortunate to have her as a teammate and are extremely proud to count her amongst our Career Specialist family.”
Green also serves as the Military Student Transition Affiliate in cooperation with Joint Base Charleston.