CCPL, Reach Out and Read launch Books for Babies program

The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) and Reach Out and Read South Carolina have teamed up to provide literacy and community resources to parents and caregivers through the Books for Babies program.
This program, which targets children at 4 and 12 months of age, is being piloted at two pediatrician’s offices in Charleston County.
“The library offers so many great programs and services aimed at supporting families and building pre-literacy skills in babies to help them reach their developmental potential,” said Devon Andrews, CCPL Associate Director of Community Engagement. “We are thrilled to work with our partners at Reach Out and Read to connect more families with these vital resources.”
With the Books for Babies program, parents will receive a booklet at their baby’s 4- and 12-month well-checks that is filled with information about library services for babies, recommendations for age-appropriate books and songs, and information about other helpful community resources.
Booklets are available in English and Spanish and include a voucher, redeemable at any library branch, for a free bilingual “board book” that has been specifically chosen by CCPL’s librarians for its developmental appropriateness based on the age of the baby.
Initially, the program is being piloted at two locations — Pelican Pediatrics in James Island (452 Folly Road) and Enterprise Pediatric Health Center in North Charleston (2047 Comstock Ave.) – however the hope is to bring Books for Babies to future locations in the county.
“We are honored to work hand-in-hand with CCPL to promote healthy relationships and a love of reading among the families we serve,” said Deb LaRoche, Program Manager for Reach Out and Read South Carolina. “We are excited to pilot the program and look forward to expanding to other pediatric clinics in the future.”
For more information on Books for Babies, visit ccpl.org or contact your local CCPL branch. To learn more about Reach Out and Read South Carolina, visit rorcarolinas.org .