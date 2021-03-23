CCPL offers tools to tell your personal story or create a digital family tree

While working at the John L. Dart Library on King Street, an elderly patron came in needing assistance with making a copy of a very old, 8x10 portrait of a family member who passed away. The funeral was that weekend, and she wanted to display this photo at the service. I was moved by how emotional she was, describing every detail as if the photo were taken just yesterday. I knew I could do more than just make a copy and send her on her way.
I shared with her that I had a background in photo restoration and if she had a few extra minutes, I would show her how to scan the image and preserve this cherished keepsake forever. She said, “do what you have to, but I don’t know anything about digital stuff.” I gently took the frame apart and laid the picture on the copier. I gave her step-by-step instructions and patiently guided her through the settings and how to send it to her mailbox. When she hit print, a few seconds went by, she checked her email and said with a giggle, “There it is! I didn’t think it would be that easy.”
“Wait there’s more.” I said. I guided her again step-by-step from downloading to editing the picture using the software available for patrons to use in all our branches. In less than 20 minutes we brought a faded and tattered image of her loved one back to life. She gave me a hug and as she left the building, I could see the sadness she entered with gently dissolve away.
A week passed, and a staff member said "the lady you helped is back." When I came out to greet her, she was holding a large photo album bursting with images and said, “I want to make a digital family tree. Can you help me?”
As I guided her through the process again while she scribbled the directions down in her notebook, she refreshed my spirit as to why I became a documentary filmmaker and archivist in the first place.
Each image we have tucked away in an album or bible is significant to who we are, where we come from and that we all have a story to tell. It's beautiful to know that CCPL has tools like these for anyone wanting to preserve their legacy digitally.
The Wando Mount Pleasant Library provides more advance digital services that include a fully equipped studio, two edit suites, Adobe Creative Cloud software and archival media conversion. And best part of all, it’s free to use, you just need a library card.
As for the patron in my story, for a year she came in nearly every day to our library by herself, and scanned, edited and created her digital family tree.
If you have a story to tell or need images converted, contact: wandostudiomanager@ccpl.org