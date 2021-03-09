Between the Stacks: Shining a spotlight on groundbreaking women

Since the 1980s, the United States has observed Women’s History Month every year during March to honor the contributions of women to our society.
International Women’s Day – around since 1911 – is also widely observed in March in countries all around the world.
At first, the specific date in March that it fell upon changed each year; however, in 1975 the United Nations chose March 8 as the official day for this yearly celebration.
Here at Charleston County Public Library, we celebrate Women’s History Month through various programs and displays each year. This year, we would like to highlight some of the books and authors we have available in our collection. We encourage you to visit your CCPL branch and ask for these – or any of our other great titles. You can also be on the lookout for some fantastic Women’s History Month virtual programs (book talks, etc.) on our social media pages this month.
CCPL has a great many nonfiction titles honoring women who have made history.
Young readers can be introduced to women’s history in the three-book series Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls by Elena Favilli (920.72 Favelli and 305.48412 Favelli) available in book or audiobook format from the children’s section, as well as in eBook format from CCPL’s digital collection.
Teens can find such books as Rad Girls Can: Stories of Bold, Brave, and Brilliant Young Women by Kate Schatz (920.72 Schatz, located in the young adult area).
Great books for adults include See Jane Win: The Inspiring Story of the Women Changing American Politics by Caitlin Moscatello (320.082 Moscatello).
There are many biographies and autobiographies of women available for all ages, too.
CCPL also has a wide variety of fiction books by celebrated female authors, of course. Some of these women notably broke genre norms: science fiction writers Anne McCaffrey, Ursula K. Le Guin and Octavia E. Butler were some of the early pioneers in a traditionally male-dominated genre. All three of these women were winners of the most notable science fiction genre awards – the Hugo Award and the Nebula Award. McCaffrey, known for her Dragonriders of Pern series, was the first woman to win both prestigious awards.
Women have won many other literary awards throughout the years. For example, you can find books on CCPL’s shelves by Pulitzer Prize winners such as Edith Wharton, Harper Lee, Alice Walker, Jhumpa Lahiri, Elizabeth Strout, Donna Tartt and many others.
We have books by winners of the Nobel Prize in Literature: Toni Morrison, Alice Munro and Pearl S. Buck. These are only a few of the amazing women authors represented in our collection. Count on CCPL to continue to have the latest and greatest books by and about women.