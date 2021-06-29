Between the Stacks: Reading outside the box boosts brain health

I recently read Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age because, having a father who suffered from dementia, I’ve got reasonable fear that life may take me down a similar path.
I put aside my squeamishness, told myself that English majors CAN read science books, and learned strategies to maintain brain health. One vital tip was the importance of engaging in activities of learning and discovery.
Working in a library, I could do that all the time, but in reality, I tend to read my favorite genres of poetry, short stories, or memoirs. It’s my comfort food and it tastes great. But experience has taught me that most of my growth – in compassion, wisdom or knowledge of the world – has come when I try a different restaurant. Gupta’s book is a perfect example – nonfiction, medicine, health. Not my usual fare, but well-worth the intellectual meal.
To this end, I am looking forward to adding a little spice to my literacy palate this summer by taking the Adult Summer Reading Bingo challenge. There are 24 categories on the card, and you can do a row or fill in all the boxes. Instructions are here: https://www.ccpl.org/2021-summer-reading-bingo-card.
Some favorite categories
Classic Novel: Full disclosure here, summer reading was never my thing when I was in school. Classics need not be dry or boring, and as much as Stephen Crane and William Faulkner were not for me, Jane Eyre was – a mix of romance, suspense and wit that turned me on to other feisty authors of 20th century classics like Anita Loos’s Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and Elizabeth von Arnim’s The Enchanted April.
Book Adapted into a Movie: All those classic and new miniseries on DVD, Hoopla, or various streaming services count. Pulitzer Prize winning author Larry McMurtry died earlier this year, so you might honor him by reading his road trip/cattle drive epic Lonesome Dove and then watching Robert Duvall and Tommy Lee Jones bring his characters to life.
A Book Suggested by a Friend: We book lovers can’t help but check out the bookshelves at our friends’ houses. They can be full of surprises and valuable insights into the interests of our friends. And when you share a book, conversations that may have become stale during the pandemic suddenly spring to life.
A Myth, Fable or Fairy Tale: A different type of classic, these stories have been retold for thousands of years because they reveal profound aspects of human nature. One of my favorite examples is C.S. Lewis’s powerful Til We Have Faces, a retelling of the myth of Cupid and Psyche from the point of view of Psyche’s sister.
All titles mentioned in this article are available in paper and/or downloadable forms through www.ccpl.org and our associated Libby and Hoopla apps.