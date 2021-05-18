Between the Stacks: Paying attention through nature journaling

In “Braiding Sweetgrass”, Dr. Robin Wall Kimmerer says, “Paying attention is a form of reciprocity with the living world, receiving the gifts with open eyes and open heart.”
Paying attention can mean anything from watching a bird soar on your way to the car to using complex measurement tools for tree growth.
One great way to pay attention is through the practice of nature journaling, or a way of recording and reflecting on observations you make of the natural world. The natural world can be anything from the tree outside your window to an expansive national park.
The beauty of nature journaling is that there is no right or wrong way to approach it. It is something anyone who can record – whether by hand, voice or otherwise – and has a minute or a whole day to sit outside or near a window can practice.
The specific method of nature journaling you choose will largely be informed by the purpose of your practice. If you’re using it as a mindfulness tool or to keep your hands busy while you sit outside, you may not follow any specific format. If you’re using it to track changes in the world around you, you may want to record in the same way each time for reference in the future.
There are a few constants that most practitioners will follow and those are to record your name, the date and time, location, and weather conditions. Otherwise, the sky is the limit. If you’re like me, you might prefer to make lists of the things you’re seeing or focus in on one sense for a minute at a time.
Others prefer to draw and make small notes next to their drawings. Some might write a narrative account of a squirrel’s behavior while others choose to measure the growth of a garden plant each day. You may even record a reflective poem or thought about how you feel during your time outside.
There are several ways the library can support an existing or new nature journal practice.
If you’re looking for an outdoor space to visit, there are both state and county park passes available to check out. At the Wando Mount Pleasant branch, there is a large garden with several plant species and various types of animal visitors from insects to birds and squirrels. Grab a spot on one of the benches for your journaling time.
Print resources include “How to teach nature journaling” by John Muir Laws and Emilie Lygren and “20 ways to draw a tree and 23 other nifty things from nature” by Eloise Renouf.
Another fun way to wade into a nature journaling practice is by participating in the 2021 International Nature Journaling Week, June 1-7. Each day has prompts and resources for people of all ages and stages. Learn more at naturejouralingweek.com .