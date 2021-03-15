Between the Stacks: Online book recommendation service launched by CCPL

Have you ever been stuck in a “reading rut?” Have you ever wondered what to read next? We totally understand. But have no fear, your librarians are here!
We know the feeling of not knowing what to read next. Because of that, Charleston County Public Library now offers Personalized Reading Suggestions via email. Receive a curated book list based on your reading tastes.
How does this work?
Adult readers with CCPL library cards will fill out an online form which goes directly to a team of “bibliotherapists,” who will compile a list of five to seven books you may enjoy based on your preferences. You will receive an email newsletter with your book titles and a brief description about each in three to five days. It is that simple!
This is great! What is the catch?
No catch. We just ask that you limit your requests to twice per month and fill out the survey to let us know how we did on your recommendations.
How do I try it?
Check out our website or go directly to www.ccpl.org/readers-personal-assistance-form.
What if I want suggestions in person?
No problem. You can visit any of our locations for book recommendations from any one of our staff members or check out one of the selections below:
If you like mystery, try The Pardon
- by James Grippando.
- If you like romance, try
The Switch
- by Beth O’Leary.
- If you like general fiction, try
Stay with Me
- by Ayobami Adebayo.
- If you like historical fiction, try
Beneath a Scarlet Sky
- by Mark Sullivan.
- If you like humor, try
Food: A Love Story
- by Jim Gaffigan.
- If you like history, try
The Radium Girls
- by Kate Moore.
Charleston County Public Library is thrilled to offer you another new and exciting service. Be sure to keep up to date with all that is happening at the library at ccpl.org and check the site regularly for updates on CCPL’s services.