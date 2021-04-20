Between the Stacks: Music favorites evoke nostalgia

Do you remember the song “Baby Baby?” It was an earworm if ever there was one. “Baby Baby, I’m captured with the notion. To love you with the sweetest of devotion.”
If you hadn’t thought of the song or heard it in a while, I’m sure this will help you remember. It was one of the biggest hits of 1991. March of this year marked the 30th anniversary of recording artist Amy Grant’s pop breakthrough album “Heart in Motion.”
Prior to 1991, Amy Grant was a very successful contemporary Christian singer, releasing her first album in 1977. When her fourth album, “Age to Age” was released in 1982, it became the first Christian album to be certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) gold for sales of 500,000 copies and platinum for sales of 1,000,000 copies in 1985.
After releasing two more records in the 80’s, Grant released what would become the biggest selling album of her career, “Heart In Motion.” The album peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Top 200 charts and was a big seller. It was certified 5x platinum for sales of 5,000,000 copies in the U.S. She was a top 10 artist on the Billboard Charts at the same time as Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson.
The first single off the album was “Baby Baby.” It hit number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in April 1991 and was a huge international hit. It went top 10 in several countries including the U.K. where it peaked at number 2.
The next song released from the album was “Every Heartbeat” and it was almost as successful as the first, it reached number 2 on the Hot 100. Two more singles were released that hit the top 10, “That’s What Love Is For” (#7) and “Good For Me” (#8).
After the success of “Heart In Motion” Amy Grant released several albums but none of them would reach the success of “Heart In Motion.” Still she’s a big star in the contemporary Christian music scene.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, she and her husband country singer, Vince Gill, would do a Christmas tour in several U.S. cities every year. In 2019 she underwent open heart surgery to fix a genetic heart condition that was discovered by a doctor during one of her regular checkups. She was recently on Good Morning America to talk about how she’s recovering and to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of “Heart in Motion.”
