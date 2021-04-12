Between the Stacks: Is there a poem in your pocket?

I nosed my way into the 21st century the other day: I set up an Instagram account.
Now, you need to understand – it’s not that I can’t “do” social media, but rather that I don’t want to do social media. I like my privacy, so why would I want to put myself out there for all the world to know?
Then why, you ask, did I set up my new account? So that I can watch the stellar performances of Mount Pleasant Regional Branch staff telling everyone what poems are in their pockets.
Wait, what?
Let me explain. You may know that April is National Poetry Month, part of which is Poem in Your Pocket Day (April 29 this year). In observance, our children’s department manager, Margaret Hollar, decided to ask Mount Pleasant Branch staff members, “What poem is in your pocket?” Any staff who wanted to would record a short poem for posting on CCPL’s Instagram page (chascolibrary).
During April you’ll find poems by Poe, Silverstein and other well-known writers; poems that tell a story and some just for fun; even at least one poem in another language.
Our staff have had such fun with this, so I hope you’ll check it out. For me, it brought back some pleasant memories as I looked through my old book of poetry, one that my oldest sister had given to my father for Christmas in 1962. I grew up with that book but hadn’t opened it for nearly 20 years.
I hope you have as much fun as we all have had, and perhaps one of our poems will bring back memories for you. Better yet, why not post your own poem using #chascolibrary and #pocketpoem.
Need help? We’d be glad to help you set up your own Instagram account, help you find a poem you’re trying to remember or help you discover new poets. National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman has certainly sparked an interest in poetry with her performances at the Presidential Inauguration in January and at the Super Bowl in February. But there’s so much more to discover in this important, but often forgotten, field of literature.
The library has lots more to discover, both at the branches and online. Remember to stay current with everything at CCPL by visiting ccpl.org. Besides Instagram, CCPL has a presence on Facebook and Twitter, too. Check it out.