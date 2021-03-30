Between the Stacks: Help with difficult topics

A new book arrived at the library last week. The soft, gentle image of a child and her cat looking out a picture window was an immediate draw for me. I opened “Outside, Inside” by LeUyen Pham and my heart was touched … such a simple, yet effective portrayal of a world impacted by COVID-19 and quarantine.
During a tragic or catastrophic event of any kind, parents and adults may feel unqualified to address the emotions and questions children might have. Often, dealing with their own feelings can overshadow an adult’s best approach to helping children cope. Sharing a book when children are feeling scared, anxious, stressed or confused can break the ice for important and necessary conversations. The pandemic, death or other complex and difficult topics can be easier to digest when presented with the right book, poem or video.
Formally addressing anxiety and mental health issues with books, known as bibliotherapy, has been in existence for centuries. Aristotle believed that reading fiction had healing benefits, while ancient civilizations placed inscriptions on libraries that declared the building held “healing for the soul.”
Reading can benefit individuals of any age by increasing self-awareness, improving self-esteem and aiding in the ability to face developmental crises. Processing trauma, tragedy, illness and loss, as well as developing global awareness and empathy for others, can be enhanced through artistic creations of any genre.
Your library wants to help. We welcome requests for recommendations of all kinds. Here are some children’s books about COVID-19, the pandemic and the virus, as well as other stressful topics, all available through CCPL.
- “Bigger Than a Dream” by Jef Aerts and Marit Törnqvist
- “Smoky Night” by Eve Bunting
- “The Great Katie Kate Tackles Questions About Cancer” by M. Maitland DeLand
- “Windows” by Patrick Guest
- “Heroes of COVID-19” by Grace Hansen
- “Staying Connected While Social Distancing” by Grace Hansen
- “Dance Like a Leaf” by A. J. Irving
- “Heroes Wear Masks: Elmo’s Super Adventure” by Lillian Jane
- “Stay Healthy with Sesame Street: Understanding Coronavirus” by Mary Lindeen
- “Remembering Ethan” by Lesléa Newman
- “All the Dear Little Animals” by Ulf Nilsson
- “Share Your Rainbow: 18 Artists Draw Their Hope for the Future” by R. J. Palacio, et al
- “The Lemonade Club” by Patricia Polacco
- “The Purple Balloon” by Chris Raschka
- “What Happens When a Loved One Dies? Our First Talk about Death” by Dr. Jillian Roberts
- “The List of Things that Will Not Change” by Rebecca Stead
- “There Is a Rainbow” by Theresa Trinder
- “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” by Eric Walters
- “Saturdays Are for Stella” by Candy Wellins
- “The Safe Return” by Ashley Wheelock and Arwen Evans
Find these titles and more, and remember to stay up to date with Charleston County Public Library, by visiting www.ccpl.org .