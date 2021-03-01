Between the Stacks: Find great resources on Women’s History Month

March is Women’s History Month, first observed nationally as Women’s History Week in 1982, then changed to a monthly celebration in 1987. For more information and to view some great online exhibits, visit womenshistorymonth.gov .
Each year, WHM focuses on a theme. This year, the National Women’s History Alliance continues its focus on women’s suffrage with the theme “Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to Be Silenced.”
August 18, 1920, was the ratification date of the 19th Amendment. Think about it: None of us would be here without women, yet it was only 100 years ago that half the population of the U.S. finally got the right to vote. The celebration certainly deserves to be continued for another year.
For WHM, we at Mount Pleasant Regional Library have prepared another booklet of activities both fun and educational for all ages, including kids’ coloring pages and activities; adult word search and crossword; book lists for all ages; trivia; and more. Be sure to pick up your copy for fun combined with meaningful information.
Much has been written and produced in connection with the suffrage centennial, and I want to bring to your attention a few titles included in the library’s collection.
Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All, by Martha S. Jones. A very readable, yet scholarly narrative showing how women’s suffrage would not have succeeded without the efforts of Black women in their pursuit of civil rights. Including wonderful illustrations, this title is available both in print and digitally through Overdrive.
All Stirred Up: Suffrage Cookbooks, Food, and the Battle for Women’s Right to Vote
- , by Laura Kumin, shows how women used food and cooking to help bring about the right to vote. The illustrated volume is rich with history that includes original recipes adapted for the modern user. This title is available digitally through Hoopla as well as in print. Check it out.
She Votes: How U.S. Women Won Suffrage, and What Happened Next, by Bridget Quinn. This one is my favorite – such a fun book, filled with historical information and beautifully illustrated by 100 women artists. It’s available digitally through Hoopla as well as in print, so there’s no reason to miss it.
Smithsonian American Women: Remarkable Objects and Stories of Strength, Ingenuity, and Vision from the National Collection
- . Beautiful and informative. Don’t miss it; available in print.
The Vote
- , a PBS American Experience episode. Like other American Experience productions, this one is entertaining and informative. Of course, you can view this episode online, but for those who don’t have online access or who prefer watching shows on their TV, check out our DVD version.
