Between the Stacks: Creating lifelong readers

In considering how to create lifelong readers, a number of aspects can be considered and debated: How to foster a love of reading; finding the best books for children; how often a child should read; what to do so a child won’t fall behind; digital v. print materials; and more.
In my career as a school librarian, I saw reading become less of a way to explore the world and more of another chore to be completed.
Has pressure on children to succeed taken away the desire for learning? Human behaviorist Alfie Kohn says we can command certain tasks such as reading or writing, but we can’t command “good” reading or writing.
So, how do we get the most out of our experiences with our children and reading?
Creating a climate and culture, at home or at school, that encourages intrinsic motivation can lead to successful happy readers.
I am reminded of the “Reader’s Bill of Rights,” created by French children’s author Daniel Pennac:
- The right to not read
- The right to skip pages
- The right to not finish
- The right to reread
- The right to read anything
- The right to escapism
- The right to read anywhere
- The right to browse
- The right to read out loud
- The right to not defend your tastes
Pennac’s tenets empower all readers as they make choices about what and how they learn.
With summer just around the corner, you may have concerns about your child and reading. No one wants a reading gap to develop or grow. Below are tips to make your child’s summer reading an adventure.
- Give kids choices – Most kids will read more if you truly let them choose what to read.
- Join summer reading challenges – CCPL’s Summer Reading program is designed to challenge readers of all ages. What a great way to make summer reading a family time!
- Have books everywhere – in the car, in all rooms, in bags to carry while waiting for appointments. Bags of library books help you provide choices after you have left the library.
- Model reading – If your children see you enjoying your reading, they will follow suit.
- Go beyond the book – Expand reading choices by including digital materials, manuals, comics, magazines.
- Read aloud to children of all ages – Research shows that reading aloud to all ages increases comprehension and love of reading.
- Make reading social – Book discussions, neighborhood/family book clubs and common reads not only improve reading but also strengthen our relationships with others.
No matter how you approach your child and reading, you can’t go wrong with visiting your public library. We are always here to make recommendations and provide the next steps in your reading adventures.
Remember to stay up to date with Charleston County Public Library by visiting www.ccpl.org .