Between the Stacks: Books help us grow and make connections

Potato power is one of my favorite parenting and teaching concepts.
Serving as the introduction to her parent guide “How to Get Your Child to Love Reading,” author Esmé Raji Codell proposes that every subject in school can be taught using a potato.
Cutting the potato in half is the beginning of teaching fractions; cutting the potato into different shaped slices is a simple step to geometry.
A potato can be the catalyst for a discussion on the Irish potato famine of 1845, while potato skins can be maneuvered to create letters of the alphabet. It is the art of using what you’ve got.
As a librarian and former teacher, I like to see children’s literature as our potato. Books, poetry and other formats can be utilized for everything from school achievement (obviously) to emotional development (bibliotherapy) to inspiration of the creative spirit and higher thinking skills (problem solving, artistic expression and more).
We grow as human beings by developing our likes and dislikes through information our brains digest – through what we read and see.
Even if you don’t have or work with children, your mind making connections from one subject to another, one genre to another, one author to another allows you to learn from that one source, that one potato.
How many times has something you’ve read led you to seek more information or try similar books?
How many of us have seen a great historical fiction movie, only then to look for books about the places and time periods the story features?
Picture books can lead to chapter books, to film and to group/family discussions that help us make connections to the world.
The following is a list of literature ideas that can begin to inspire other areas of learning with all ages. They help to foster our need to learn more from that one “potato.”
- Nutrition: “Try It! – How Frieda Caplan Changed the Way We Eat” by Mara Rockliff
- Travel/Biomes/Animals: Jan Brett’s books such as “The Umbrella” or “The Hat”
- Problem Solving: “Mud Puddle” by Robert Munsch or “Jabari Tries” by Gaia Cornwall
- Historical Events: I Survived series by Lauren Tarshis
- Music: “Trombone Shorty” by Troy Andrews
- Chemistry: any cookbook
- Writing: “Wilfrid Gordon McDonald Partridge” by Mem Fox or “When I Was Young in the Mountains” by Cynthia Rylant
- Creativity: Compare the original fairytale stories to Disney movies; ask “What would I have done differently if I was adapting this story?”
- Measurement/Problem Solving: “Fish Out of Water” by Helen Palmer
These suggestions can spark the fire for going beyond the book and taking your learning further. Whatever your goal is, your local librarian is happy to help you find the potato you need to lead to learning and discussion.
Remember to stay up to date with Charleston County Public Library at www.ccpl.org .