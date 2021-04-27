Between the Stacks: Blueberries and the library

Did you know that April 28 is National Blueberry Pie Day? Apparently, it’s the day each year that observes the start of blueberry pie-making season, during blueberry harvest season. For the next few months, blueberries should be readily available and at their delicious best.
If that makes you hungry, you can, of course, turn to the internet for some quick recipes. Just a word of warning, though: Don’t google “National Blueberry Pie Day” when you’re hungry. I can tell you from experience that you will run out and buy things you really don’t need.
If you want a more reasoned approach to controlling your blueberry urges, I have some suggestions from the library.
Blueberries are often touted as a super food. You can read more about their benefits in “This Is Your Brain on Food: An Indispensable Guide to the Surprising Foods that Fight Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, OCD, ADHD, and More” by Uma Naidoo; “Wits Guts Grit: All-natural Biohacks for Raising Smart, Resilient Kids” by Jena Pincott; or “What to Eat When: A Strategic Plan to Improve Your Health & Life Through Food” by Michael F. Roizen.
For classic blueberry pie recipes, one of these cookbooks will give you what you need: “The Perfect Pie: Your Ultimate Guide to Classic and Modern Pies, Tarts, Galettes, and More” from America’s Test Kitchen, or “Simple Fruit: Seasonal Recipes for Baking, Poaching, Sautéing, and Roasting” by Laurie Pfalzer.
If you don’t want to tackle pie-making, “Best Cobblers & Crisps Ever: No-fail Recipes for Rustic Fruit Desserts” by Monica Sweeney may be your best friend. You can think of these foods “as pie’s less intimidating, equally delicious cousin.”
Or, you can just read about blueberries as part of your fiction fix. “Twilight at Blueberry Barrens” by Colleen Coble brings together romance and suspense set in a family’s blueberry business in Maine. It’s the third entry of the author’s Sunset Cove series.
For cozy mystery fans, “Death of a Blueberry Tart” by Lee Hollis (12th in the Hayley Powell Food and Cocktails series) or “Blueberry Muffin Murder” an early entry in Joanne Fluke’s popular Hannah Swensen series are both fun reads – and they include recipes.
The library has lots more to discover, both at the branches and online. Remember to stay current with everything at CCPL by visiting ccpl.org .