Application process for CCSD’s early learning programs has begun

Charleston County School District (CCSD) is accepting applications for Child Development (Pre-Kindergarten), Head Start, and Early Head Start programs for the 2021-2022 school year beginning Tuesday, January 26. Children who enroll in these programs attend at no cost to the family.
In CCSD Head Start and Early Head Start, children receive services from birth to three years old and pregnant women through center-based and home-based services. For Head Start and Early Head Start eligibility, families must meet certain guidelines, and the child must meet specific age requirements. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services funds both of these programs.
Families are asked to provide the following information to apply for Early Head Start and Head Start:
- Proof of their gross income for the past 12 months
- Proof of the child’s age
- Proof of residency
- Up-to-date South Carolina Immunization Certificate
- Medicaid card or private insurance
- Current physical exam and current dental exam
- Proof of pregnancy (for pregnant woman applying for Early Head Start)
Applications for Head Start and Early Head Start are available on the CCSD website, www.ccsdschools.com. CCSD’s Pre-K/Child Development programs are designed to develop skills necessary for success in kindergarten. The curriculum is comprehensive, with a primary focus on language and literacy, numeracy, and social-emotional development.
Parents can apply online or by requesting a paper form. For a paper form call the Early Learning Department at (843) 9377916 or email ccsdprek@charleston.k12.sc.us
For additional information, contact the Early Learning Department at (843) 9377914 or the Office of Strategy and Communications at (843) 937-6303.