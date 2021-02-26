Annual fish art contest encourages aquatic conservation

The deadline is fast approaching for the 2021 Art of Conservation Fish Art Contest, supported by Bass Pro Shops. This free contest is open to young people in grades K-12 from across the globe. The deadline to enter is March 31.
Students from around the world can win top honors, international recognition and prizes while learning about fish, fishing and aquatic conservation.
To enter, artists create an original illustration of their chosen fish from the Official Fish List. Students in 4th grade and above should also submit a one-page creative writing piece based on the behavior, habitat or conservation needs of their species. Artwork and essays will both be judged and awarded.
Julia Luger, Education and Communication Director of Wildlife Forever said, “The Fish Art Contest is a great opportunity for young people to connect with the great outdoors. Teaching youth the art of conservation is the perfect way to inspire the next generation of stewards.”
Winners will be awarded in four grade categories, K-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. Entries must be sent by March 31. Judging is in April and winners will be announced in May. For a list of 2020 winners and to learn more go to FishArt.org.