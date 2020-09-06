ACT/SAT tests optional for students applying to The Citadel for fall 2021

High school students aspiring to attend The Citadel beginning in the fall of 2021 can choose whether to include ACT or SAT scores in their applications. Due to the cancellations of the spring and summer standardized test dates, and the uncertainties of the scheduled early fall test dates, The Citadel is implementing a test-optional policy for high school students applying for the fall 2021 term.
“The Citadel is pleased to support our applicant pool by adopting a test optional policy for the 2021-2022 academic year,” said Kelly Brennan, Ph.D, associate provost of Enrollment Management. “Given all the adjustments high school students have gone through due to the pandemic, it is important for us to offer support as they continue their education and prepare to enter college.”
Brennan says The Citadel has a task force, comprised of members of the Admissions and Financial Aid Offices, and the Honors Program leading the test optional initiative. “The team has identified alternative evaluative measures to assist applicants to The Citadel who have limited options for college entrance examinations.”
The Citadel will continue to holistically assess an applicant’s entire application portfolio with or without test scores. Specific attention will be given to the rigor of coursework, overall academic performance, and extracurricular experiences.
ACT, SAT, or TOEFL test scores will be required in these circumstances:
- Students who were educated in a non-traditional academic setting (school using no course-specific grades, pass/fail grading, or narrative evaluations)
- Students seeking to participate in NCAA Division 1A sports (unless waived by the NCAA)
- International students for whom English is not their native language must submit the results of the TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) or the SAT/ACT.
- For South Carolina students, the state requires an official SAT or ACT test scores in order to be consideration for state awarded scholarships. More information can be found at the following links:
- Information on the Hope and Life Scholarships: sceducationlottery.com/documents/educationwins/LifeHopeBrochure.pdf.
- Information on the Palmetto Scholarship: sceducationlottery.com/documents/EducationWins/PalmettoFellowsBrochure.pdf.
To apply or to ask questions, email admissions@citadel.edu or call 1-800-868-1842.