A one-sided conversation with George

One of my favorite early East Cooper landowners is Captain George Dearsley of Hobcaw. George and I have become good friends over the years and have wonderful conversations (usually during cocktail time) as he helps me unmuddle the confusion of who-was-who and what-was-happening in early Carolina history.
That Dearsley has been dead since the early 1700s is beside the point. Ours is obviously a one-sided conversation. In fact, some folks think I’m actually sitting alone talking to myself (she said smiling.)
Seriously, the “Clint Eastwood-chair” scenario I’ve created with Dearsley really does bring answers. I ask “George” questions, discussing the issues aloud. As I await his answer (which obviously never comes) because I’m so zoned and into the subject, my thinking clears. The jungled forest begins to separate into individual trees. Ultimately, the answer emerges.
For instance, historians, myself included, have long written that Shem Creek was once called Dearsley’s Creek, so named for the shipyard Dearsley had there. The primary source historians cite comes in a contemporary description of the 1706 French-Spanish invasion telling of ships at “Dearsley’s Creek” that were seen to be afire.
Yet of all the intensive research I’ve done on Shem Creek and the Dearsley family, I have not found one shred of evidence that Dearsley ever owned land on Shem Creek. As I puzzled this with “George” one evening over cocktails, he reminded me (i.e., the light went off in my brain) that he was already dead in Carolina in 1706. He had divested all his plantations before he sailed for Barbados (and into oblivion) four years earlier.
Besides, as George “explained,” he didn’t need Shem Creek to build his brigantines. He owned a far better deep-water location at Hobcaw. I realized that “Dearsley’s Creek” was probably Hobcaw Creek. My thinking is that the writer describing the invasion merely confused the two creeks and, for 300 years, every historian afterwards had perpetuated this mix-up when quoting this one source.
George’s father, Richard, was a Barbadian merchant/captain who purchased the Hobcaw tract in 1682 from the Godfrey family. Richard remained in Barbados; son George arrived in 1692 as his agent. Besides Hobcaw he ultimately owned over 5,000 acres, including two tracts on the upper Wando River at Wappetaw and several seaside tracts at “Boowatt,” which eventually became Oakland Plantation and a portion of Hamlin Farms.
Dearsley also owned town lots in Charles Town where I imagine he spent most of his time. George was apparently a likeable fellow and quickly became one of colony’s movers-and-shakers. He was a member of the General Assembly, a Lords Proprietor’s Deputy (no small shakes), and had a range of other appointments, from powder inspector to a commissioner of roads.
He was also a bit of bad dog. I don’t know why he decided to leave Carolina, but it likely had something to do with the “Dissenter Riot,” an ugly incident occurring in early 1703. This was the time of the Goose Creek men, when those who were Church of England were trying to wrest power from Dissenters (Baptists, Presbyterians — anyone who wasn’t Anglican) who were in the political majority.
Dearsley and others, including Captain William Rhett, who gained later fame for capturing the pirate Stede Bonnet, physically accosted two leaders of the Dissenter faction, Thomas Smith and John Ashe. The writer Daniel Defoe vividly describes this in his pamphlet “Party Tyranny,” telling how Dearsley attacked Smith “with his Sword drawn, and the Point held at the said Smith’s Belly, swore he would kill him, and if he had not been prevented, would have done the said Smith some considerable Mischief, to the endangering of his Life.”
Likewise, Dearsley and others went after John Ashe, who was ultimately dragged to Rhett’s ship where he was told they would “carry him to Jamaica… Hang him, or leave him on some remote Island.”
Ashe lived through the ordeal, eventually going to London to plead the Dissenters’ case, a success largely supported by his hiring of Defoe to write the pamphlet.
George basically disappears from all records after this. I think he may have been lost at sea. His will tells the rest of the story. His sister, Elizabeth, and her husband, Captain Benjamin Quelch, got the Hobcaw plantation and for several decades afterwards, Hobcaw Creek became known as Quelch’s Creek.
The rest of his lands went to other family members. George had two children but (gasp!) it appears without the benefit of marriage. His will mentions a son, Edward, whose mother was Susanna Thurlow, to whom he leaves a plantation at Wappetaw. His lands at Boowatt were left to his daughter, Ann, and her mother, Susannah Cornish.
I’ve asked George repeatedly about this unusual non-marital situation that includes not one, but two Susannahs. So far, he remains mum on the subject.
Sources: Bates/Leland Prop Records II, p. 160; Vol III, p. 126, 142; Salley, Warrants 1680-1692, 77, 80; S.C. Wills 1594-1704, Vol. 54, 341; Journals Grand Council, p. 10, 23, 29, 32, 49; Abstracts Court Ordinary, SCHM VIII:204; Salley, Journals Commons House, p. 6. 11. 22; Salley, Commissions & Instructions, p. 151-153; Statutes, Acts, 1685-1716, p. 183; Statutes, Appendix, 642; S.C. Probate, Miscellaneous Records, 1711-1721, p. 62; Defoe, “Party Tyranny,” p. 906; SCHM Vol. 83, p. 10, French/Spanish Invasion, “Full and Particular Account;” Calendar of State Papers, Colonial Series, 1706-1708, 248.