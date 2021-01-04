Editor's Scoop: What's happening?

Mary S. Bell of Mount Pleasant recently asked two questions:
1. What is going on along Mathis Ferry Road between Anna Knapp Blvd and Bowman Road and then down Bowman Road with all survey stakes and flagging tape?
2. What is going on at the corner of Mathis Ferry and Whipple Road across from Lucy Beckham High School?
The Town of Mount Pleasant offered these answers:
Question #1: Dominion Energy received approval from the Town’s Design Review Team (DRT) for the installation of a gas line along Mathis Ferry Road from Bowman Road to Wingo Way.
Question #2: Charleston County School District received approval from the Town’s Design Review Team (DRT) for the construction of three tennis courts for Lucy Beckham High School.