You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Editor's Scoop: Questions and Answers

  • Updated
Town of Mount Pleasant logo (copy)

Town of Mount Pleasant

A reader recently asked:

"I’ve noticed numerous sites on Mathis Ferry Road with wooden fences and erosion control barriers. The sites appear to be random and another site is on Bowman Road. What’s going on?"

According to James Aton, the operations division chief for the Town of Mount Pleasant, the areas mentioned are fenced off for equipment to stage while Dominion bores the new gas lines along Mathis Ferry between Bowman Road and Wingo Way. No trees are to be removed or impacted as part of this installation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News