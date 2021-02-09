Editor's Scoop: Questions and Answers

A reader recently asked:
"I’ve noticed numerous sites on Mathis Ferry Road with wooden fences and erosion control barriers. The sites appear to be random and another site is on Bowman Road. What’s going on?"
According to James Aton, the operations division chief for the Town of Mount Pleasant, the areas mentioned are fenced off for equipment to stage while Dominion bores the new gas lines along Mathis Ferry between Bowman Road and Wingo Way. No trees are to be removed or impacted as part of this installation.