Editor Cecilia Brown says farewell to Moultrie News readers

As they say, time flies when you’re having fun. Being the Editor of the Moultrie News for the past two years has been such a joy, honor and pleasure. But now, as I say good-bye to our East Cooper readers before I take a new job opportunity, I wanted to take a moment to say thank you.
When I took over the reins of editor from Sully Witte, I didn’t know how many councilmembers our local municipalities had. I didn’t know what the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce talked about at their monthly meetings or who the principals were of area high schools. But most of all, I surely didn’t know how much I would fall in love with the East Cooper community and the people that make up this beautiful Lowcountry area I had the privilege of covering.
The opportunities and memories I have had while at the Moultrie News have been tremendously wonderful. Every minute, from moderating the election forums, judging local contests, teaching kids about newspapers at job fairs, and writing features about the many inspirational people and things within our community, have each been rewarding in their own way. And I will always be grateful for how welcoming and encouraging our readers have been while I was the editor.
Just last week, as I sent my farewell emails to my regular contacts at the paper, my heart was filled with appreciation and gratitude. The well wishes, love and support everyone sent me means more than they will ever know.
While I know it may not seem like the best timing to leave the paper in the middle of a public health crisis, I am ready for my next challenge and know whoever fills my place here will continue to love and write about the community as much as I did.
Last year the Moultrie News celebrated 55 years delivering local news and sports coverage for the East Cooper. That is a very long time, and I am honored to have been a part of this legacy publication that provides honest, hyperlocal news to its readers each Wednesday morning in print and online daily.
I would like to leave you all with a bit of encouragement. I encourage you to attend your local municipality meetings to learn about how your leaders and government are guiding the future of our communities.
I encourage you to attend a local sporting event to see the incredible talent and strength that exists right here in our very own town. I encourage you to go listen to the live music at local events or restaurants. I encourage you to breathe in some fresh air and take a walk over the bridge or at one of the wonderful parks here. I encourage you to talk to your neighbors and learn what brought them here and why they like living here; because it’s likely their story is entirely different than your own. I encourage you to support and explore your local businesses and the treasures that occupy the entire East Cooper region.
And lastly, I encourage you to pick up your weekly newspaper out of your driveway or visit the Moultrie News’ website to read the stories, the features and the news about this wonderful place that we all call home.
I’ll still be around and I hope to run into you at local events, restaurants and events. Best wishes and God Bless. I will miss you!