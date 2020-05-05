ECMC 'feeling the love' on the frontlines

East Cooper Medical Center (ECMC) received extra attention from the public last week. A lot of commotion was being made outside the hospital’s walls in appreciation for the work being done inside.
On Monday morning, April 27, ECMC health care workers were paid an aerial visit by the airmen of the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing. They were on a mission called Operation American Resolve. During this mission, two F-16 fighter jets flew over East Cooper Medical Center and other area hospitals as well as across the state to salute and honor first responders and health care professionals’ efforts amid COVID-19.
The following morning there was another visit but this time it came on the ground. A drive-thru parade of first responders conducted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Mount Pleasant Fire Department and Charleston County EMS personnel. A tribute of thanks to the ECMC medical staff’s work throughout the coronavirus.
ECMC CEO Patrick Downes said it was even more special to see the appreciation in person as opposed to just message boards or online.
“To actually see a parade come through and have the National Guard do a flyover yesterday was pretty awesome,” Downes said.
Nearly 100 ECMC employees and community supporters watched as first response vehicles flashed lights and rang sirens while passing by the front of the hospital’s main entrance.
Downes noted staff is truly feeling the community’s support and it’s encouraged them in their preparation, particularly during interactions with COVID-19 patients. As of May 2, East Cooper Medical Center has treated six COVID-19 positive, according to staff.
“We certainly have heroes in the hospital and we’re feeling the love. We also want to extend our gratitude to the town and all the residents that are giving up their livelihoods right now and their social interaction to try to protect us in the health care setting. I think a lot of other people deserve accolades as well,” Downes said.
Also in attendance at the parade was Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie. As Haynie watched the parade of first responders, he remarked how wonderful it was to see personnel like local police, firefighters and EMS who are accustomed to wearing personal protective equipment every day, honoring hospital staff who are in similar trenches. He commended the service of both who go to work every day and risk exposure and personal health.
“It was just a beautiful moment to see the people on the frontlines. It was just another beautiful Mount Pleasant moment,” Haynie said.
Haynie noted that town first responders know exactly what these hospital workers are going through on a daily basis. The difference is that ECMC staff are treating the cases and relying the information to patients’ families. But at the end of the day, both essential entities are braving the frontlines to ensure the health and safety of the population that makes up East Cooper.