East Cooper Medical Center begin COVID-19 vaccinations of staff

It was a busy room on the first floor of East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, with seven stations set up to administer the first COVID-19 vaccinations to its hospital staff on Thursday, Dec. 17.
Every 15 minutes hospital employees entered a few at a time, got their shot, and went back to work. The process was expected to take about a week.
Critical care registered nurse Natasha Kavanagh sat at her station entering in information on Joe Althoff who has worked in engineering at the hospital for the past 2½ years. He smiled behind his mask (his eyes crinkled so we have to assume it was a smile). Once she finished with the computer she prepared the syringe and got ready to give Althoff his vaccination.
Quickly and efficiently she administered the vaccine into Althoff's left arm. He didn't even flinch. A quick band aid and he was ready to go back to work. The entire process took only a few minutes.
He said he felt no trepidation and was confident about getting the shot. Although he joked, "I don't know about her (nodding to Kavanagh) laughing at me." Then they both laughed at the same time.
When asked when she was getting her vaccination, Kavanagh looked down at her slightly swollen abdomen and said she was pregnant and couldn't receive the vaccine yet. "I'm waiting on research to say it's okay."
Her pregnancy was a reminder the vaccine will not eliminate the need for masks and other measures to keep people safe from COVID-19 for quite some time.
The medical center in an email wrote that "At this time, it is not mandatory for our staff to get the vaccine. We are following guidance from the FDA, CDC, state and local guidelines on vaccinating our staff."
"According to the CDC and the FDA, vaccine safety is their top priority. These vaccines were developed and tested, using the FDA’s rigorous expedited evaluation process. The clinical data on the vaccines is also reviewed by the CDC and non-government academic groups. The FDA will continue to collect and monitor the safety data on the vaccines as more people are immunized. The most effective safety measures we can take against COVID-19 continue to be wearing a mask, washing our hands, and maintaining social distance."