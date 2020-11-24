East Cooper Meals on Wheels to provide Thanksgiving meals to homebound residents

Thanksgiving looks different this year for many people who can't be surrounded by family, and homebound residents are not an exception. East Cooper Meals on Wheels is still dedicated to safely providing a Thanksgiving meal for recipients, even though it is not the same process as previous years.
In the past, some volunteers would surround their Thanksgiving Day around delivering meals in the morning and celebrating the holiday with their family afterwards, said George Roberts, president and CEO of East Cooper Meals on Wheels.
“It's a holiday tradition for volunteers to go out and deliver meals. Everyone’s kind of missing that part this year,” said Roberts.
This year, recipients will receive a Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, along with their frozen meals for the rest of the weekend. On Monday, special Thanksgiving baskets were delivered with gifts and treats from local businesses, including praline pecans, an oven mitt and napkins, and a Christmas facemask.
For the past several months, Meals on Wheels has adjusted its operation to follow COVID guidelines. Instead of relying on volunteers, the staff packs 300 frozen meals on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays because there is not enough space for volunteers to social distance on the food line. Then, the staff packs the coolers for volunteer drivers to deliver on Mondays and Fridays.
Kelley Chapman, volunteer manager for Meals on Wheels, misses not having the volunteers there because there was always a lot of laughter and singing across the food line.
“When our volunteers return and we are allowed to hug again, I plan to hug each and every one of those fine folks that come through our doors,” Chapman said.
COVID-19 has also affected the interaction between delivery drivers and recipients. Jim and Betsy Smiley have been delivering meals for East Cooper Meals on Wheels for over 20 years and Jim Smiley said the personal connection is just as important as the food they deliver.
“It might be 30 seconds or it might be 10 minutes, but we had a personal contact and that's not so much anymore,” Smiley said.
Right now, the Smileys deliver to 14 recipients on their Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms route. Over the years, he has gotten to know many homebound residents, including one who recently turned 99 and has been receiving meals for 15 years.
“The people that I’ve gotten to know have become friends… I feel like in some cases I’ve become sort of integrated into their lives,” Smiley said.
Because of the lack of personal connections with recipients due to the pandemic, the Meals on Wheels staff encourages volunteers to stay in contact with the recipients over the phone to check in, whether it’s asking about their needs or simply just being available to talk.
“The meal is almost kind of the easy part, but the isolation has been tough on people,” Roberts said, adding that the volunteers go above and beyond when it comes to being a resource for the recipients.
Meals on Wheels offers nutritious meals at no cost for homebound residents regardless of age or income.
“Meals on Wheels doesn't distinguish between the rich and the poor, we care not what color your skin is. If you have a need for food, if you are a shut-in for whatever reason, we deliver the food,” Smiley said.
Roberts said he would hate to drive by any home in the community that has a need, but does not know they can use Meals on Wheels’ services. He said they have seen people across a broader spectrum this year, such as younger recipients recovering from COVID-19 or other temporary ailments that left them homebound.
Meals on Wheels is not currently accepting new volunteers since social distancing protocols are still in place, but Chapman said there are other ways people can help. Drivers deliver notes to recipients on “Motivational Mondays,” and Roberts said a simple handwritten note means the world to recipients. Chapman said they have done a lot of innovative thinking recently and she welcomes any creative idea that would brighten a recipient’s day.
“Put yourself in their shoes. What would bring a smile to their face?” Chapman said.
Hosting a food drive is another way to make an impact. Meals on Wheels provides pet food for recipients with animals and Chapman said they go through cat food more than anything. They also provide nonperishable breakfast to some recipients, including oatmeal, dry cereal, grits and granola bars.
After many years of volunteering, Smiley’s conclusion is that he gets more out of the experience than the recipients.
“I think that's a common feeling that most of us in this world have. We like to be able to help others, so this is one of our ways of helping,” Smiley said.