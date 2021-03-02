East Cooper Center for Advanced Studies allows students to jumpstart their future careers

One of the most important goals at East Cooper Center for Advanced Studies is for every high school student to graduate with a plan – whether the student gains a certificate to enter the workforce right away or takes advanced courses to prepare for a college degree.
East Cooper CAS is one of three Centers for Advanced Studies in the Charleston County School District; the others are Cooper River CAS in North Charleston and West Ashley CAS, which is currently under construction. The centers bridge the gap between high school and college by providing technical skills and professional development in various subjects.
East Cooper CAS serves around 1,500 students from Wando High School and Lucy Beckham High School; this is the first year that Lucy Beckham students are utilizing the center.
Jeff Blankenship, the principal at East Cooper CAS, is working with teachers and school counselors at Lucy Beckham to make sure students know about available opportunities. On March 8, Blankenship is hosting a virtual open house where prospective students will have a chance to see the building and attend breakout sessions with teachers who will explain the courses they teach.
“It’s about getting those opportunities to the students so they can see what’s over here and really take advantage if they want to,” Blankenship said.
East Cooper CAS is located at Wando’s campus, which doesn’t make transportation an issue for Wando students. However, Lucy Beckham students have to travel about 15 minutes to get to the campus. Blankenship said that transportation may be a cause of concern for prospective Lucy Beckham students, but there is a shuttle and students have the option to drive themselves or with their parents.
East Cooper CAS offers four different academies of study – entrepreneur, pre-medicine, STEM and cross-curricular. The cross-curricular academy focuses on skills that can be used across many fields, including photography, digital design and media technology. Students can choose from 25 different majors that fall within the four categories.
The courses are designed for both students who know what they want to do and those who are exploring different avenues.
“You can test the waters or you can dive in,” said Blankenship.
Over the course of four years, students take 32 classes in total, but they only need 24 to graduate, so the difference allows students to fill their schedules with electives, and those offered at East Cooper CAS can jumpstart students’ careers.
Katie Johnston, an engineering teacher at East Cooper CAS, received the school’s first Teacher-of-the-Year Award. One of her goals is to bring real-life experiences into the classroom so students don’t feel as if they’re contained within the four walls of the building.
“At the end of the day, engineering is a great way to have something that you’re passionate about,” Johnston said, adding that the process of creation is very satisfying as a student gets to see a project through from beginning to end. “All these classes do that in some form or fashion,” she said.
One project her students worked on was design work for the Laing High School Memorial. Recently, a student emailed Johnston to thank her for the opportunity to work on the project. He said he’s mentioned it at job and internship fairs and the representatives are impressed that he was a part of the project as a high school student.
“It’s seeing that what they do can matter even in high school, that they’re still learning and that they can impact the community,” Johnston said.
Other areas of study in the STEM academy include architecture, computer science, information technology, horticulture and clean energy, a program that is starting next year for students interested in environmental sustainability.
Due to the pandemic, East Cooper CAS allows students to choose a virtual classroom option, which is standard across the Charleston County School District. This caused teachers to adjust to teaching both in the classroom and virtually.
Kevin Sneed, who teaches biomedical innovations, said it’s a lot of juggling when it comes to teaching during the pandemic. He has several cameras in his classroom so the students at home can see all aspects of the room. Sneed helps other teachers in the school become acclimated to teaching virtually.
Blankenship said the biomedical sciences program is the largest at East Cooper CAS because it’s the pathway to pre-medicine or other health care related careers.
One of the certification programs that the center offers is a nursing assistant certificate. East Cooper CAS recently became an approved testing site for the nursing assistant certificate, so students no longer have to travel to Columbia to complete the exam.
East Cooper CAS offers four programs where students can leave high school and go straight into the workforce with a certification, said Blankenship. Along with the nursing assistant certificate, students can also receive certification in automotive services, real estate and cosmetology.
The cosmetology program has a full salon on the first floor of the building that is typically open to the public, although it is currently closed due to COVID-19. The salon offers $10 haircuts and highlights starting at $25 with all the proceeds going back into the program to purchase supplies. This year, the students are receiving training by practicing on mannequins and several seniors are preparing for the state board exam.
The center also has a room known as the Fab Lab where students can explore their creativity during their free time.
Aileen Flothmann-Vargas, an East Cooper CAS student, was taking photos of a dress she sewed from fabric that was donated to the center. “My whole thing right now is sustainability with fashion. I just wanted to use a hobby of mine to envelop it with what I want to major in,” she said.
While East Cooper CAS is growing with the addition of Lucy Beckham students, Blankenship’s primary goal this year is making sure the teachers have the support they need as they’re navigating teaching during the pandemic. Blankenship said he is looking forward to returning in the fall with new initiatives ready to go.
“We’ve done, in my opinion, a great job of setting the framework to really be successful when we hopefully get back to normal on August 18,” Blankenship said.