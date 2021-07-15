Early morning fire destroys three Mount Pleasant businesses

In the early morning hours of July 15 Mount Pleasant firefighters were dispatched to a fire that ultimately engulfed a group of three businesses along Johnnie Dodds Boulevard.
Jean’s Bridal, Auto Money Title Loans and IHT Accounting all received heavy damage from a fire which began just after midnight.
Mount Pleasant Fire Chief, Matt Tidwell said, “Crews were working another fire before this one came out.” He said they were working on a house fire in the Hobcaw Creek area. "That call came out about 11:07, almost an hour before this." Tidwell said News Channel 4 was leaving an area across the street from the businesses on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard and “they saw heavy fire across the road” and called it in.
When firefighters responded and pulled up to the scene there was fire blazing across three commercial buildings, Jean’s Bridal, Auto Money Title Loans and IHT Accounting.
“We had a couple of different entities, because we were working at the house fire prior,” Tidwell said. Some of those first responders included Charleston County rescue. "We had Mount Pleasant police on scene, running traffic control,” adding they also had the Charleston County Fire Department and the City of Charleston Fire Department assisting the Mount Pleasant Fire Department. Dominion Energy was also on the scene to “pull the power for all three structures."
Tidwell said “It took a couple hours to get the fire under control to get everything done” and that they were still on the scene throughout the morning “mopping up.”
He said they checked the adjacent buildings to ensure no one was in there and that there were no injuries. Because of the late hour and the fact that the fire affected commercial buildings was a positive. “It took a lot of people to get it under control. It was a very hot night, very hot and humid."
Three Fire Marshalls have been brought in to investigate the fire’s origins.
When asked if there was anything unusual about this particular fire Tidwell said “usually when crews come on scene for a residential or commercial fire, unless it's very wind driven, it's really rare to see three buildings as highly involved as they were when they pulled up on scene. All the trees behind the businesses were on fire as well because of all the heavy embers coming off.”
People living in the subdivision behind the buildings were evacuated as a precaution, however, there was no damage reported beyond the three businesses.
Tidwell said “it'll still probably take a while to gather everything, all the evidence” to investigate the fire. Channel 4 News gave the fire department their film so the fire marshals can review it. The biggest question to answer first will be which of the buildings was on fire first, however he said there were, “No answers at this time.”
“All three buildings are a total loss,” he said. Since the buildings are in a strip mall and are close to each other the fire easily spread between them. “Their old wood is non-sprinklered,” he added.
Tidwell said he felt bad for the owners, especially the owner of Jean’s Bridal. “They've got to call, probably a bunch of people that are have weddings and say ‘hey you know, this is what's going on.”
He said you could feel their distress when looking at their faces. “I felt so bad, I really did. You never want to see people's stuff destroyed.” However, he pointed out that it was also very lucky that “no one was injured.”