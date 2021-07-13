Drop-in child care provides flexibility for parents

Sometimes parents need to find last-minute care for their child. Others seek a consistent schedule for their child that doesn’t include a full day at daycare.
Kids Garden gives parents the flexibility to drop their child off when needed with the assurance their child is learning and growing in a safe environment.
Maren Anderson founded Kids Garden out of necessity. When she was looking at various daycare and preschool programs for her one-year-old son, she said most required a year-long commitment or there was a long waitlist. She said traditional systems lacked flexibility for a spontaneous mom.
Now, with 10 years established at the Mount Pleasant location and other locations sprouting up nationally and locally, the priorities of Kids Garden remain the same: to create a learning environment where children can grow and provide flexibility for parents to drop off their child and know they’re in good hands.
Anderson said it takes the “parent guilt” away.
“You’re not dropping them off here to get them out of your way,” she said. “You’re dropping them off here to learn and grow and be stimulated and make new friends.”
One of Kids Garden’s mantras is “we got you.” Whether it’s a parent who needs to run a few errands without a toddler meltdown, a work-from-home parent who needs a quiet home for a business meeting or even a couple who simply wants to go on a lunch date, Kids Garden provides a safe and engaging environment.
Anderson said she had two first-time parents drop their child off at Kids Garden so they could sit in their car in the parking lot and have an adult conversation without any distractions. “That was a moment where I was like I am so grateful for what we do,” said Anderson.
Anderson used her Masters of Education and holistic health degrees to create an environment and program that stimulates learning in an interactive way. The neutral atmosphere of Kids Garden includes cork floors, natural and wood objects and a living plant wall. Anderson described Kids Garden as an “unorganized play date that has enrichment and learning.” Children can socialize and play games together or independently work on an art project or sensory activity.
Kids Garden offers care for children ages 12 months to 12 years. Even for the older kids who might be able to stay home alone, Anderson emphasized that Kids Garden offers children a respite from sitting in front of the TV.
Like a garden, the children are expected to grow during their time at Kids Garden, so the planned curriculum is adaptable for all ages. For example, a younger child may work on a sensory learning activity, while an older child paints on a canvas.
Valerie Snow, a parent who sends her two-year-old Zac to Kids Garden, sees a benefit in having a mix of older and younger kids.
“He has always kind of gravitated toward older kids, so for him being the youngest one there and seeing other kids and being able to move and play was definitely a perk,” Snow said.
Snow initially heard about Kids Garden from a neighbor. She was attracted to the drop-in schedule where she didn’t have to pay for full-time care because of her and her husband’s flexible work schedules.
She started sending Zac to Kids Garden during the pandemic, which gave him consistency in his schedule and allowed him to socialize with peers. She said she felt safe putting him in that environment during the pandemic.
Anderson said she was slow and intentional when it came to opening during the pandemic, noting the pulse of the community and following local guidelines. The center enhanced sanitization efforts that they already had in place.
During the summer, Kids Garden offers camps with a different theme each week. The last four weeks of camp start on July 16 and include a dinosaur and geology camp, an outer space and Star Wars camp, a science, technology, engineering, art and math camp and a mad science camp.
Kids Garden offers preschool on weekday mornings during the school year for children ages two through five. The structured curriculum encourages learning through exploration and draws on Montessori and Reggio Emilia approaches to learning.
Daily activities for all children can include yoga, sensory learning exploration, LEGO learning, painting and other arts and crafts. Each day, there is a lesson and class that the instructors follow, but there is differentiated learning based on the age of the children to meet their needs.
Snow said one downside is that Kids Garden does not offer naptime, so she doesn’t send her son there for the full day since a nap is still an integral part of his schedule. Kids Garden offers spaces where children can relax and do a calming activity if they are feeling sleepy.
One change happening at the Mount Pleasant location is that it’s rebranding from the former name Play Garden to Kids Garden to remain consistent with the other locations. Anderson said Kids Garden is a better reflection of the center’s model because the children do play, but there is an intentional learning component.
“Although it is fun and playful, and we do a lot of learning through play and interaction that the deep roots of what we are is curriculum-based and it is learning,” Anderson said.
Kids Garden is initiating an after school program where a bus picks up children from school and brings them back to the center to do homework until their parent picks them up.
Kids Garden has four locations in Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Asheville and Fort Collins with a new location in Houston is opening this fall. Kids Garden offers drop-in rates starting at $16 per hour for the first child. There is also a member option that offers a lower hourly rate with a $75 annual membership fee.