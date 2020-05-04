Driver fatally collides with tree in Mount Pleasant

  Updated
MPPD

On May 3, at approximately 7 a.m., Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) officers responded to a single vehicle collision where a vehicle struck a tree in the area of Mathis Ferry Road and Spark Street.

The vehicle had one occupant who was pronounced deceased on scene. The collision is being investigated by the MPPD Traffic Team and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

This information was provided by MPPD. This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

