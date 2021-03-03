Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic on March 6 at East Cooper Medical Center

East Cooper Medical Center, in partnership with the Town of Mount Pleasant and local Rotary Clubs, will host a drive-thru COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on March 6, for individuals eligible for vaccination under SC DHEC’s Phase 1A Vaccination Plan.
Vaccinations will take place on the hospital’s campus from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eligible members of the public can register for the vaccination event on East Cooper Medical Center’s website: https://www.eastcoopermedctr.com/our-response-to-covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-request
Members of Rotary Ready, which includes the Rotary Clubs of Mount Pleasant and East Cooper Breakfast, will be volunteering at the vaccination clinic. They will also be assisting elder citizens from local settlement communities that do not have computer access or transportation as part of the “I Got It” campaign led by the COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Task Force and Closing the Gap in Healthcare.