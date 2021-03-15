Don't forget to submit your Constitution Essay this week!

Amendment I
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
Amendment I of the Constitution covers a lot of territory when it comes to the key freedoms we value in our our Constitutional Republic. Religion, speech, press, assembly and petition – these are the foundations for our way of life. This year’s Annual Constitution Essay Contest focuses on one specific part of Amendment I that is especially important in this age of instant communication – free speech.
In partnership with local attorney Larry Kobrovsky, the Moultrie News is sponsoring this essay contest once more in the hope that it will help to inform and engage our readers in conversations about our freedoms as expressed in our Constitution and what they mean to us.
So the question to answer in this essay is: What does our right of freedom of speech actually mean within the context of our Constitution?
“Given all the recent events that we all saw unfolding across our country this past summer and in our nation’s capital, the First Amendment right to free speech is a compelling choice for this year’s essay contest,” said Kobrovsky.
Judges for this year’s competition, selected by Kobrovsky, are leaders from across the political spectrum: Maurice Washington, Colleen T. Condon, Christopher Mills and Barney Blakeney.
Each judge is well-known for their outstanding community activism and service.
Condon is an attorney, former Charleston County council member, and present Charleston County Democratic Party Chairwoman.
Washington is the Executive Chair of the Charleston County Republican Party and a former member of the Charleston City Council.
Mills is a Wando High School graduate who won the contest in 2003. He is a Harvard Law School graduate who served as a law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. He is presently a Constitutional Law Fellow at Becket Fund for Religious Liberty.
Blakeney has been a news reporter and columnist in the Charleston area since 1977. Presently a freelance writer, he spent the majority of his career working with the Charleston Chronicle. He has served on a wide variety of civic and community boards. He received the Charleston Branch NAACP Corporate Lifetime Achievement Award.
Judges will look for a tightly written, focused essay that is logical, clear, and eloquent and stays relentlessly on point. Also, a distinctive style and authentic voice often sets one essay apart from another. Of course, please proofread carefully as spelling and grammar are also important.
Kobrovsky explained that although free speech is often discussed and debated, “My experience is that most people readily apply this to the expression of their own views, but have a much harder time appreciating its application to viewpoints they strongly disagree with. Our goal this year is to get people to grapple with the actual language of the First Amendment right to free speech, how that has shaped our country’s culture and how it applies today.”
Only online submissions are accepted. Entries should be submitted to: moultrienews.com/constitution-essay.
The contest is open to both students and adults. Students from local middle and high schools are encouraged to participate. The teacher with the most students from their classes participating in the contest will receive $250.
The top essay in each of the three age categories will be awarded a cash prize:
Middle School winner — $100
High School winner — $250
Adult winner — $500
Essays must be double-spaced in 12 point Times New Roman font. Middle school students should write no more than 300 words. High school student and adult essays should be no more than 500 words.