Dee Norton provides comprehensive care for abused children

Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center is the only organization of its kind in Charleston County where children receive comprehensive care in response to abuse or a traumatic event.
“It’s a continuum of services and each one of them is related. It’s kind of like you know with our bodies, it’s not like one organ is more important than the other, they all work together,” said Carole Swiecicki, the executive director at Dee Norton.
A children’s advocacy center is a national model that prioritizes children and creates a team of medical professionals, law enforcement, prosecution, social services and other professionals to aid the child and family. Dee Norton is the only children’s advocacy center in Charleston and Berkeley counties; there are 17 in South Carolina.
Swiecicki said Dee Norton provides services from the moment of concern about abuse through the healing process.
When a child arrives at Dee Norton, the organization initially provides a forensic interview, physical health check by on-site MUSC physicians and mental health assessment by therapists. If it’s determined a child needs therapy or other services, then Dee Norton will provide the service or connect the child to the appropriate organization.
Dee Norton partners with 30 agencies in Charleston County, including law enforcement, social services, hospitals and other providers in order to provide children with comprehensive care.
“There are so many different professionals involved when there’s a concern about child abuse, it’s really important that those people are working together,” Swiecicki said.
The goal of a forensic interview is to allow the child to share what happened in a controlled setting. Licensed therapists who are trained in child development conduct the non-leading interviews. The interview is recorded in case it’s needed for court, but another reason for the recording is so the child does not have to repeat the story to several people and potentially relive the trauma multiple times.
After the forensic interview, therapists determine the next step for the child and family while collaborating with other professionals.
Dee Norton’s services are deemed essential, so the organization is still able to function during the pandemic. The forensic interviews are conducted in the building with social distancing measures in place since they must done in a controlled setting. For other services, including therapy sessions, Dee Norton utilizes tele-mental health to reduce the number of people in the building. The MUSC Telehealth Outreach Program trained Dee Norton therapists on telehealth best practices in April.
The pandemic has increased concern about potential child abuse and there has been an observable increase in domestic abuse due to more time spent at home. Another cause for concern is childcare; if caregivers are stressed and desperate to find childcare, they may go with someone who was not properly vetted. Swiecicki said direct research on the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet available, but research on situations that also cause more time spent at home, such as natural disasters, aligns with an increase in abuse.
One source of research from the COVID-19 pandemic comes from the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN) hotline. The organization has received an increase in calls during the pandemic; however, the statewide hotline for South Carolina has not yet published its information.
The RAINN hotline has specifically seen an increase in anonymous calls from children and teenagers, according to Swiecicki. She said this poses a problem, because if a child is abused, law enforcement must be notified to stop the abuse, as compared to an adult situation where a mandated report is not required. However, law enforcement cannot intervene if they do not know who the child is.
“When they’re calling an anonymous hotline, it’s a really hard kind of ethical dilemma in terms of not always being able to protect them,” Swiecicki said.
The pandemic has also raised concerns about children’s mental health regarding anxiety and depression. For example, anxiety may stem from the child having asthma or knowing someone with asthma, which could lead to concerns about health; the depression could result from social isolation from friends.
“I think a lot of parents who are home with their kids they’re like ‘my children are not isolated, we’re together all the time,’” Swiecicki said. She explained that children are specifically feeling isolated from their peers.
During this time, Swiecicki suggests parents continue talking with their kids about what is going on in their lives and ask how they are feeling in terms of loneliness. In addition, she said to monitor children’s social media and internet use to look out for people soliciting inappropriate images or asking to meet.
“The pandemic itself is a stressful event because of the isolation, the change in routine, the unknown; all of those things are stressful for adults and also stressful for kids,” Swiecicki said.
Dee Norton provides services for children going through abuse or traumatic events, which does not include pandemic-related stress. Swiecicki said for those concerned about their child’s mental health during this time, to call Dee Norton for a referral to a partner organization. She also recommended connecting with the department of mental health for general mental health services.