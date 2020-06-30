Warrants issued for suspect in Charleston 9 Memorial vandalism

Charleston Police have issued warrants for a suspect in the June 26, 2020 vandalism of the Charleston 9 Memorial Park at 1807 Savannah Highway.
Warrants for malicious injury to real property and attempts to burn have been issued for Eman Mubarak Brown, 32, of Pristine View Drive, Charleston.
An additional warrant was issued for Brown for petit larceny for the theft of an American flag and South Carolina state flag from the flag pole at CresCom Bank at 884 Orleans Road. The flags were taken approximately two hours after the Charleston 9 Memorial was vandalized.
Charleston Police investigators and members from the Fire Marshal Division conducted the investigation into the vandalism.
Private surveillance video from a business near the Memorial site and at the bank aided in the identification of the offender.
“We would like to thank the members of the community and of our extended fire service family for your support throughout this incident. Thank you to our partners in the Charleston Police Department who were able to quickly resolve this situation,” said Charleston Fire Chief Dan Curia.
This information was provided by Charleston Police Department.